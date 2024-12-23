'Classic case of fraud': HC refuses pre-arrest bail to Puja Khedkar

The Delhi High Court Monday (December 23, 2024) dismissed Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea lamenting that the disgraced IAS aspirant is accused of a 'classic case of fraud'

Monday December 23, 2024

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday (December 23, 2024) dismissed Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea lamenting that the disgraced IAS aspirant is accused of a 'classic case of fraud'.

While dismissing Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea, the Delhi High Court bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said a strong prima facie case was made out against Khedkar and an investigation was required to unearth the conspiracy.

"It is a classic case of fraud committed on a constitutional body as well as society", Justice Singh said.

Puja Khedkar 'fraud' case

Puja Khedkar had "cracked" the Civil Services exams 2022 and was supposed to join as Assistant Collector Pune in June this year as Probationary IAS Officer.

She, however, made the headlines after she started demanding separate cabin, accommodation, staff, car, royal seal and more for which she was not entitled to as a trainee and probationary officer. After her demands were not met, she forcibly occupied the Additional Collector's office in Pune.

Puja Khedkar's matter later reached higher up. After an internal probe, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled her temporary appointment, and also barred her for lifetime from appearing in the Civil Services Exams.

During the probe, the Union Public Service Commission Friday had confirmed that Puja Khedkar, probationary IAS Officer, faked her identity to avail attempts beyond the permissible limit.

Following the UPSC investigations, the Delhi Police registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Right of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Puja Khedkar has denied all allegations against her.

