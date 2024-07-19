UPSC probe confirms (IAS) Puja Khedkar faked her identity

Friday July 19, 2024

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission Friday said its investigation has confirmed Puja Khedkar, probationary IAS Officer, faked her identity to avail attempts beyond the permissible limit.

“The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has conducted a detailed and thorough investigation into the misdemeanour of Ms Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022.

“From this investigation it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s & mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address,” the UPSC said in a press statement issued today.

FIR against Puja Khedkar

The UPSC further said it has filed an FIR against Puja Khedkar and initiated action to cancel her appointment.

“The UPSC has initiated a series of actions against her including criminal prosecution by filing an FIR with the Police and has issued a show cause notice for cancellation of her candidature of Civil Services Examination of 2022, debarment from future exams and selections”, the UPSC said.

Puja Khedkar had "cracked" the Civil Services exams 2022 and was supposed to join as Assistant Collector Pune in June this year.

She however made the headlines after she started demanding separate cabin, accommodation, staff, car, royal seal and more for which she was not entitled to as a trainee and probationary officer.

After her demands were not met, she forcibly occupied the Additional Collector's office in Pune.

Puja Khedkar’s “out of the way style” irked her bosses forcing Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase to take the matter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, consequently she was transferred from Pune to Washim.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Puja Khedkar used fake medical illness certificates and also lied about her income to avail the benefits of the OBC quota.

'Judiciary will take its course'

On her part, Puja Khedkar talking to reporters after the UPSC notice said judiciary will take its course.

"Judiciary will take its course. Whatever it is there I go through it and decide", she said when asked to comment on the UPSC show cause notice.

Acting swiftly on the UPSC complaint, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has initiated legal proceedings against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, following allegations of document forgery and cheating in her dealings with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Time of India reported.

Authorities confirmed that charges have been filed under several sections related to forgery, cheating, the Information Technology Act, and the Disabilities Act.





