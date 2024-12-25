JEE Advanced 2025 | Information Brochure, Registration, Admit Card

IIT Kanpur has released the JEE Advanced 2025 Information Brochure on its official website jeeadv.ac.in

Wednesday December 25, 2024 3:33 PM , ummid.com News Network

JEE Advanced 2025 Information Brochure: IIT Kanpur has released the JEE Advanced 2025 Information Brochure on its official website jeeadv.ac.in which provides the complete schedule of the important entrance test, syllabus, eligibility criteria, online registration and admit card release date besides related information.

IIT Kanpur had earlier confirmed that JEE Advanced 2025 will be held on Sunday May 18, 2025 in online mode.

The premium institution responsible to conduct JEE Advanced this year has now released on its official website JEE Advanced 2025 Information Bulletin.

The 118-page Information Brochure is in PDF and can be downloaded from the JEE Advanced website.

JEE Advanced 2025 Date

According to the time table released by IIT Kanpur, JEE Advanced this year will be held in online mode on Sunday May 18, 2025 in two shifts.

While JEE Advanced Paper 1 will be held on May 18, 2025 from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, Paper 2 will be held on the same day from 14:30 to 17:30.

JEE Advanced 2025 registration process will begin on April 23, 2025. The last date of online registration will be May 02, 2025. The last date of fee payment is May 05, 2025, candidates should note.

There are different fees for Indian Nationals, Overseas Indians and Foreign Nationals appearing for JEE Advanced 2025. Candidates should refer the Information Bulletin for fee structure.

JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Download Date

As per the schedule released by IIT Kanpur, JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card will be published for download on May 11, 2025.

Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards till May 18 before the start of the entrance exam.

IIT Kanpur has also published the tentative list of cities and towns where JEE Advanced exam centres will be located. The exact exam centre allotted to a candidate will be printed on Admit Card (Hall Ticket).

JEE Advanced 2025 Answer Key

Candidates planning to appear in JEE Advanced this year should note that the response sheet and OMR sheet of the candidates will be published on May 22, 2025 whereas JEE Advanced 2025 provisional answer keys will be released on May 26.

JEE Advanced 2025 final answer key will be published on June 02, 2025. JEE Advanced result will be prepared based on the final answer keys.

The JEE Advanced 2025 result along with the rank list will be published on June 02, 2025, IIT Kanpur said.

Candidates should also note that round-wise counselling for JOSAA 2025 will start after the result of JEE Advanced 2025 is declared.

The IIT Kanpur had earlier released new Eligibility Criteria for this year’s entrance exam, which is applicable for both local and foreign candidates.

Candidates planning to appear for JEE Advanced this year can in the meantime visit the official website "jeeadv.ac.in" for eligibility, syllabus, age limit and mock test.

JEE Advanced 2024 Toppers

JEE Advanced 2024 was held in India and abroad on Sunday May 26, 2024. The JEE Advanced 2024 result was declared on June 09, 2024.

Ved Lahoti, Aditya and Bhogalapalli Sandesh had respectively secured All India Rank 1, AIR 2 and AIR 3 in the JEE Advanced 2024.

The female JEE Advanced topper in 2024 was Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel - IIT Bombay.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.