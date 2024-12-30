2024 in Retrospect: The Sad Story of Indian Muslims

As the year 2024 ends and the world gets ready to welcome 2025, the Indian Muslims are worried over what the New Year will have in store for them

Monday December 30, 2024 7:06 PM , Raqif Makhdoomi

As the year 2024 ends and the world gets ready to welcome 2025, the Indian Muslims are worried over what the New Year will have in store for them.

The Year 2024 has seen a rise in communal riots and crimes against minorities, especially Muslims, at an alarming rate. Worse, violence against the minorities, in particular Indian Muslims, has been normalized to such an extent by the Indian media that they have no more considered as crimes - something that is a norm and need not to be worried about.

Plight of Indian Muslims in 2024

The Year 2024 has been one of the toughest year for the Indian Muslims. From being lynched to facing economic boycott, to being denied religious rights and to being deprived of their places of worship – Masajid.

All done, merely because someone has filed a PIL?

Indian Muslims saw it all throughout the year, along with demolition of their homes on one pretext or the other, notwithstanding the Supreme Court order which sought immediate stop on such acts.

Shockingly, this Yogi Model that was limited to just Uttar Pradesh, is now being followed by many other states, and quite surprisingly, even by the Congress ruled states. The Congress had promised “Mohabbat kie Dukan”. However, after coming to power, it is following the Yogi Model of Nafrat!!!

Some Muslim shopkeepers were lynched just because their QR code displayed Hindu names. A BJP councilor was seen going shop to shop, and asking shopkeepers to reveal their identity. Those who identified themselves as Hindus, gave them a Baghwa flag [Saffron Flag], and those identified themselves as Muslims, he asked them to display their names.

While handing over a flag to Hindu shopkeepers, he reportedly also said, “This flag is important because Muslims spit in food, spit on all items and then sell to us.”

This is why, according to him, people must know from whom are they buying from.

This happened in India’s Capital, New Delhi in broad daylight. Still, no case out of it????

This was in a way open attempt to encourage a complete economic boycott of Muslims on baseless allegations.

A number of Muslims were lynched just because of allegations that they “cooked beef”. When the meat was sent for forensic test, it turned out to be sheep meat.

How easy is to lynch a Muslim!!!!!!!!

In another case, a man was shot dead because he looked like a “MULSIM”. When they found out that he’s not just a Hindu but belongs an elite class, “Brahmin”, they regretted killing a “HINDU”.

They weren’t sorry for having killed a Muslim but they are for a Hindu!!!

Dancing in front of Masajid and Churches has been another norm frequently seen in various parts of the country.

As per a Times Now report of 15 Feb 2023, there are more than 649,000 temples in India, with Tamil Nadu having the largest chunk. This comes to 53 temples per 01 lakh population.

On the other hand, the number of Masajid in the country is around 300,000. It means, there are 349,000 more temples than masjids. But they still have obsession with Masjids, and need a masjid to dance and celebrate their festivals. Someone rightly said:

“At the end, even Hindus found peace of heart in Masjid???”

Barring some respectable exceptions, the judiciary is also treating Muslims like a second class citizens. For Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and Muhammed Zubair…. the judges are rescuing themselves from hearing, while giving bails to people in high profile cases. Their files keep on going from one bench to another but justice seems so far. This is denial of justice to Muslims, and amounts to making them victim of discrimination.

Media Bias

The media is there to hold the government responsible. But unfortunately we see the role reversal, and the media instead of holding the government accountable, tries every bit to bail it out every time anything wrong happens.

Media in India is also biased and has a different way of presenting news, and in a manner that amounts to hate mongering. Like, when an accused is Muslim and totally different way when the accused is Hindu. When an accused is a Muslim, the headline of the news would highlight the identity, giving the name, religion and other such details. But, when the accused is Hindu, the headline just mentions “A Man”. People on social media have time and again called them out for their hate reporting.

The logic behind NEWS is lost. There’s a saying about journalism which goes like this:

“Printing what someone doesn’t want to be printed is Journalism, everything else is Public Relations.”

So what we see in India, in real sense, is not journalism, but PR exercise.

Tax Burden

The Finance Minister of India is busy putting people under the burden of Tax which though affects everyone but adds to the plight of the weaker sections.

The common man has to pay tax for his salary, for his saving, for buying home, for selling home, for buying car, for selling car, for bathing, for applying oil on hair, for shaving, for stationary and for every other thing one can think of.

If it was not enough to fill the government coffer, Sitharaman imposed tax on popcorns that too with three different slabs - one for normal , one for sweet and another for caramel. Altogether, you are now paying 18% of GST for a simple popcorn.

This is not the case just with popcorns. Daily use items like toothpaste, hair oil, soap etc. have no less than 10% GST – all in the name of growth and development?

Where is the concept of “Ease of living”? Buried mercilessly by you, Madam Finance Minister?

While people are still confused about the new tax slabs, the Finance Minister came and confused people even more. She explains GST on buying and selling, and as per her logic, when you sell a second hand car of 10 lakh in 8 lakh, you don’t have to pay GST of 8 lakh but on the loss of 2 lakh. This left people even more confused. One fails to understand what logic is this, that you are paying tax on loss!!!

Well, that’s how she works and gets annoyed if she’s questioned.

[The writer, Raqif Makhdomi, is a law student. Views are personal.]

