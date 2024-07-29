Palestinians are Humans, Not Numbers

Monday July 29, 2024 5:00 PM , Raqif Makhdoomi

Scrolling social media platform X, formally Twitter, you need enough courage to hold back your tears. Generally only chopping onions used to make tears roll down even when you don’t want to. But, nowadays same happens while you scroll X.

If I speak about myself, I get into a state of deep trauma seeing half torn bodies of children as young as seven or eight months.

I feel like all hells have broken loose. I see wailing grandfathers, wailing grandmothers wailing mothers, wailing fathers, wailing children, wailing aunties, wailing uncles, wailing cousins, wailing best friends, wailing friends, wailing wives, wailing husbands, and in all wailing Palestine.

While I am writing this article, I can’t fight back my tears. It’s really hard to see young children running for food who should have been running to schools.

It’s really hard to see mothers and fathers carrying their children to graveyards who should have been carrying them to nurseries.

It’s really hard to see a best friend carrying coffin of his best friend on his shoulder when he should have had his arm around his neck and both should have had been talking about their dreams.

Life in Palestine isn’t life. It’s a real struggle.

My hands are trembling and my eyes are full of tears and my mind is blank. For, as I write this article, I have gone through what’s happening in Palestine.

The situation is really terrible. People are short of food. They are suffering from malnutrition. Pregnant women are delivering babies in refuge camps. Injured people are lying on hospital floor. The beds are already full.

The people who are being brought to hospitals are being brought in very brutal condition and they need very intensive care but hospitals are lacking the medicines and the necessary equipment.

The half burned bodies of young children lying on the floor of hospital make my heart come out of my mouth. I feel like screaming and punching the ball. I get a very harsh anxiety attack seeing such miserable condition of the children of Palestinian kids.

I remember seeing a video where a best friend was ringing his best friend so that they could locate him under the rubble. He was shaking and why shouldn’t he be.

I don’t think anyone can ever imagine taking his best friend out of rubble and he coming out dead. You are able to do nothing just nothing. Imagine the condition of the boy. Just be at his position and imagine the situation.

Israel is targeting civilian areas and is naming it self defence. They have not been able to kill a single Hamas soldier by targeting the innocent civilians.

Their hidden intention day after day are getting clearer to the world. And almost all the countries are in support of Palestine except few. Many counties have recognized Palestine as sovereign state. Many countries have announced to cut off all the ties with Israel.

An Israeli minister called people of Palestine worst than animals and said, “We are dealing with them the way they are.”

The minster couldn’t hide his hate for the Palestinian even during a press brief. Their army officers whose consciousness don’t allow them to act zombies with people of Palestine, expose them in interviews. In an interview, an army officer nuked the policy of Israel against the Palestinians.

Israeli occupation army drag out Palestinians out of their homes and get them demolished. There is no concept of “Justice” in Palestine anymore. It’s just that might is right and that’s what they are doing.

You must be thinking why isn’t the writer giving figures of the people killed, houses demolished, people wounded, people suffering from malnutrition, how many missiles has Israel fired into Palestine, how many people are admitted in hospital, how many died due to lack of insufficient media care and how many people have been arrested.

The mistake that we have been doing since the beginning of the conflict is that we have been counting numbers. Every single death should shake us up.

Mark this.

“Israel kills one child in Palestine every two days”.

Now count from October 7 till date.

But wait. This didn’t begin on October 7, 2023. The conflict is in fact 75 years old. Now count the days and count how many children have people of Palestine lost.

They aren’t numbers. They are humans just like you and I are.

Their children are children just like yours are.

Their families are families just like yours are.

Don’t count them as numbers, count them as humans like you and I are.

Recently, International Court of Justice (ICJ) has made all things clear. They have categorically called Israel aggressor and Palestine aggressed, and its occupation of Palestine illegal.

Remember what the USA and allies did to Iraq just because, according to them, it had broken a single United Nations resolution? While Israel has violated all the declarations of the United Nations, and also the Geneva Convention. But it is being supported by the same United States of America and its allies that pressurized the United Nations to call for action against Iraq.

They destroyed a country just because they claimed it had “ weapons of mass destruction ”, the weapons that were never found. But, Israel, which actually has, and is using the weapons of mass destruction, is free and is being supported by the USA.

The world must remember. No terrorism and no terrorist. No case of human rights violation. It has always been America’s own interests for which it had attacked so many countries, killing hundreds of civilians. The USA is doing just the same in Gaza.

[The writer, Raqif Makhdoomi, is a student of law and human rights defender. Views expressed are his own.]

