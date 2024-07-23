ummid logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Union Budget 2024

Kursi Bachao Budget, Opp as Modi Govt Opens its Coffers for AP, Bihar

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday July 23, 2024 presented Union Budget 2024 amidst high expectations but little hope as the past ten years of Modi government has failed in addressing the key issues, especially concerning to manufacturing sector, unemployment and education.

Tuesday July 23, 2024 5:50 PM, Team ummid.com

Budget (July 2024) Highlights

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday July 23, 2024 presented Union Budget 2024 amidst high expectations but little hope as the past ten years of Modi government has failed in addressing the key issues, especially concerning to manufacturing sector, unemployment and education.

Sitharam had presented on Feb 01, 2024, the interim budget before the 2024 General Elections. Following the formation of the new government, the finance minister Tuesday tabled in the house the full budget of the NDA government.

Sitharaman Tuesday presented 7th straight budget in the Parliament. What was notably different today was the arrogance that has always been part of Sitaharama’s speech on earlier occasions was missing. Her speech was toned down and she looked in a hurry to wrap up.

Sitharaman had divided her budget speech today in two parts - Part A and Part B. She began her speech with Part A which highlighted 9 Priorities. On the other hand, the focus of Part B was on tax and duty cuts.

Special fund allocations for Andhra Pradesh of Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar of Nitesh Kumar - two NDA partners on whose support the Modi government is depending.

'Kursi Bachao Budget'

Reacting on the budget, the opposition, mainly the Congress, has termed the budget allocations and announcements made to save the government.

The Congress has also accused the government of stealing a number of points mentioned in its 2024 Party Manifesto.

The analysts also said that the government has presented an "inward economy" budget which could have been presented in the 2014.

The opposition is also accused the government of failing MSME sector and addressing the unemployment.

Budget Highlights

Part A

Budget Estimates 2024-25:

The focus of budget is on EMPLOYMENT, SKILLING, MSMEs, and the MIDDLE CLASS.

Package of PM’s five schemes for Employment and Skilling

Prime Minister’s Package of 5 Schemes and Initiatives for employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over a 5-year period.

  1. Scheme A - First Timers: One-month salary of up to `15,000 to be provided in 3 installments to first-time employees, as registered in the EPFO.
  2. Scheme B - Job Creation in manufacturing: Incentive to be provided at specified scale directly, both employee and employer, with respect to their EPFO contribution in the first 4 years of employment.
  3. Scheme C - Support to employers: Government to reimburse up to `3,000 per month for 2 years towards EPFO contribution of employers, for each additional employee.
  4. New centrally sponsored scheme for Skilling
    • 20 lakh youth to be skilled over a 5-year period.
    • 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes to be upgraded in hub and spoke arrangements.
  5. New Scheme for Internship in 500 Top Companies to 1 crore youth in 5 years

Nine Budget Priorities in pursuit of ‘Viksit Bharat’:

  1. Productivity and resilience in Agriculture
  2. Employment & Skilling
  3. Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice
  4. Manufacturing & Services
  5. Urban Development
  6. Energy Security
  7. Infrastructure
  8. Innovation, Research & Development and
  9. Next Generation Reforms

Priority 1: Productivity and resilience in Agriculture

Priority 2: Employment & Skilling

Skill Development

Priority 3: Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice

Purvodaya

Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act

Women-led development

Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan

Bank branches in North-Eastern Region

Priority 4: Manufacturing & Services

Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs in the Manufacturing Sector

Credit Support to MSMEs during Stress Period

Mudra Loans

Enhanced scope for mandatory onboarding in TReDS

MSME Units for Food Irradiation, Quality & Safety Testing

E-Commerce Export Hubs

Critical Mineral Mission

Offshore mining of minerals

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Applications

Priority 5: Urban Development

Transit Oriented Development

Urban Housing

Street Markets

Priority 6: Energy Security

Energy Transition

Pumped Storage Policy

Research and development of small and modular nuclear reactors

Advanced Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plants

Roadmap for ‘hard to abate’ industries

Priority 7: Infrastructure

Infrastructure investment by Central Government

Infrastructure investment by state governments

Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana (PMGSY)

Irrigation and Flood Mitigation

Tourism

Priority 8: Innovation, Research & Development

Space Economy

Priority 9: Next Generation Reforms

Rural Land Related Actions

Urban Land Related Actions

Services to Labour

NPS Vatsalya

Part B

Indirect Taxes

GST

Sector specific customs duty proposals

Medicines and Medical Equipment

Mobile Phone and Related Parts

Precious Metals

Other Metals

Electronics

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Plastics

Telecommunication Equipment

Trade facilitation

Critical Minerals

Solar Energy

Marine products

Leather and Textile

Direct Taxes

Simplification for Charities and of TDS

Simplification of Reassessment

Simplification and Rationalisation of Capital Gains

Tax Payer Services

Litigation and Appeals

Employment and Investment

Deepening tax base

Social Security Benefits.

Other major proposal in Finance Bill

Changes in Personal Income Tax under new tax regime

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

 

Top Stories

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Google News

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com

..