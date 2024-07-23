China seals Hamas, Fatah unity govt deal in Gaza

In a landmark development, the Palestinian leadership associated with 14 factions including Fatah and Hamas, Tuesday signed a deal in China for joint control and rebuilding of Gaza once Israel ends its genocidal war in the besieged enclave

Tuesday July 23, 2024 10:24 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Palestinian leaders posing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after signing of the Beijing Declaration Tuesday July 23, 2024.]

Beijing: In a landmark development, the Palestinian leadership associated with 14 factions including Fatah and Hamas, Tuesday signed a deal in China for joint control and rebuilding of Gaza once Israel ends its genocidal war in the besieged enclave.

The deal, finalised after three days of intensive talks, lays the groundwork for an “interim national reconciliation government” to rule post-war Gaza.

“Today we signed an agreement for national unity and we say that the path to completing this journey is national unity,” said senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk at a news briefing in Beijing. “Beijing meeting agreed to form national unity government that supervises Gaza reconstruction, holds elections”, he added.

Lin Jian, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, also confirmed the signing of the deal which he called the “Beijing Declaration”.

“On July 23, Chinese FM Wang Yi attended in Beijing the closing ceremony of the reconciliation talks of Palestinian factions and witnessed the signing of the Beijing Declaration on ending division and strengthening Palestinian National Unity by 14 Palestinian factions”, he said.

Hamas is controlling Gaza since January 2006 when it won the Legislative Elections. The West led by U.S. did not accept the victory of Hamas in 2006 Gaza Elections. Israel went a step further and announced the blockade of the strip.

Since then, Hamas and other groups of Palestinian Resistance Fighters engaged with Israeli Occupation Forces multiple times. Tension between them escalated at unprecedented level when the Resistance stormed the occupied territories under the Zionist control by sea, land and air on October 07, 2023 .

The far right Zionist regime in Israel retaliated with a deadly war that has so far killed close to 39,000 Palestinians - more than 70% of them women and children.

The Israeli brutality has prompted International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order probe if the Israeli Occupation Forces are guilty of war crimes and genocide. The ICJ has also called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza .

The signing of Beijing Declaration comes days after the ICJ in another ruling termed illegal the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands . The Zionists however remain adamant and are ready neither to end the Gaza war nor the illegal occupation of Palestine.

Meanwhile, talking about the Beijing Declaration, Mustafa Barghouti , Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative, one of the 14 factions to sign the accord, told Al Jazeera the agreement goes “much further” than any other reached in recent years.

He said its four main elements are the establishment of an interim national unity government, the formation of unified Palestinian leadership ahead of future elections, the free election of a new Palestinian National Council, and a general declaration of unity in the face of ongoing Israeli attacks.

The move towards a unity government is especially important, he said, because it “blocks Israeli efforts to create some sort of collaborative structure against Palestinian interests”.





