‘Proud of our diversity’: Minister trashes Trump VP nominee’s UK is Islamist taunt

Treasury Minister James Murray Wednesday rubbished Donald Trump’s running mate for US Vice President J.D. Vance’s sarcastic remarks that “it is not Iran or Pakistan but UK which is actually the first Islamist country with nuclear power”

Thursday July 18, 2024 1:26 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

London: Treasury Minister James Murray Wednesday rubbished Donald Trump's running mate for US Vice President J.D. Vance's sarcastic remarks that "it is not Iran or Pakistan but UK which is actually the first Islamist country with nuclear power".

"I don’t know what he was driving at in that comment, to be honest. I mean, in Britain, we’re very proud of our diversity”, the minister said.

Commenting on the Labour Party’s recent victory in the 2024 UK Elections, J.D. Vance who has been chosen by Donald Trump as his running mate for Vice President only two days ago speaking at a convention recalled his conversation with one of his friends.

“I was talking about, you know, what is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon, and we were like, maybe it’s Iran, you know, maybe Pakistan already kind of counts, and then we sort of finally decided maybe it’s actually the UK, since Labour just took over”, he said.

Rayner rejects Vance's remarks

Vance's remarks were also rejected by UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Talking to ITV she said that Vance had said “quite a lot of fruity things in the past” and she looked forward to meeting him and Trump if they won the US election in November.

“I don’t recognise that characterisation. I’m very proud of the election success that Labour had recently,” she said. “We won votes across all different communities, across the whole of the country, and we’re interested in governing on behalf of Britain and also working with our international allies", she added.

"Offensive"

Slamming Vance’s outrageous remarks, shadow veterans minister Andrew Bowie called them “offensive”.

“I disagree with the Labour Party fundamentally on many issues, but I do not agree with that view, quite frankly. I think it’s actually quite offensive, frankly, to my colleagues in the Labour Party”, he said.

J.D. Vance is aligned with the right on major issues. Married to Indian-American, Usha Chilukuri, Vance was once a strong critic of Donald Trump, and had reportedly compared him to Hitler. Vance is also opposed to the U.S. support to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Vance’s initial rise to fame stemmed from the publication of his 2016 memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.” The book detailed his family’s struggles with poverty, drug addiction and abuse in Middleton, Ohio, and some considered the story”, according to Forbes.





