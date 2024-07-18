Bella Hadid is new face of Adidas SL 1972 shoe, but why are Zionists upset?

Thursday July 18, 2024 9:51 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Bella Hadid with Adidas SL 72 new look. (Image released by Adidas.)]

Leading fashion brand, Adidas, has collaborated with Palestinian Supermodel Bella Hadid for the relaunch of the 1972 Olympic shoes, and the move has outraged the Zionists.

“We’re reintroducing the world to SL 72 by launching five colorways of the iconic sneaker. Two distinct iterations of the iconic SL series – SL 72 RS and SL 72 OG – are being launched in white, red, black, blue and yellow colorways”, Adidas said.

“Paying homage to the many thousands of Originals, the return of the SL 72 is brought to life with a campaign shot by Kenny Germé and starring titans from the world of sport and culture - including Supermodel, Bella Hadid, footballer, Jules Koundé, creative polymath, A$AP Nast, musician Melissa Bon and model, Sabrina Lan”, the fashion brand added.

"Black September"

The SL 72 sneaker was first unveiled in 1972 that coincided with Munich Olympics 1972.

Held in September 1972, the Munich Summer Olympic, besides other things, is remembered for the attack on the Israeli team by the Palestinian Resistance Fighters, nicknamed Black September.

The Palestinian fighters infiltrated the Olympic Village, killed two members of the Israeli Olympic team, and took nine others hostage on September 05, 1972.

The Resistance Fighters in return of the hostages were demanding the release of 234 Palestinian prisoners who were being held in Israeli jails.

Instead of negotiation, West German police ambushed the Palestinian fighters, killed 5 of the 8 Black September members, and also killed the nine Israeli hostages in the failed rescue operation.

To avenge the attack on its athletes, Israel launched an assassination campaign codenamed “Operation Wrath of God”. A number of Palestinian leaders including those associated with Fatah, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) were assassinated one after the other.

"Gaza Massacre"

Incidentally, the relaunch of Adidas SL 72 shoes is taking place at the time when the far right Zionist regime in Israel is facing the wrath of the world, including a huge majority of Jews , for its brazen and genocidal military operation in Gaza that has left close to 39,000 Palestinians dead, more than 70% of them women and children.

Bella Hadid had joined top Hollywood actors to condemn the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza. She has spoken on a number of times demanding immediate ceasefire in the besieged enclave, over 60% of which has completely or partly damaged by the Israeli bombing.

Zionists fume

It is against this backdrop, the Zionists are fuming in rage after Adidas collaborated with Palestinian Supermodel Bella Hadid for the relaunch of the Adidas 1972 Munich Olympic Running Shoes.

“Antisemite” Bella Hadid was chosen by Adidas as the face for the 1972 Olympic shoe relaunch. The same Olympics in which Jews were “butchered” by “Palestinian terrorists”, Stop Antisemitism, a US-based organisation fighting antisemitism, wrote in a social media post. (Emphasis added)

Is this real? "Jew hating" Palestinian, Bella Hadid, is the face of the 1972 Munich Olympics Adidas shoes, where "Palestinian terrorists" slaughtered the entire Israeli team? Tafsik Organization, another organisation which claims to be fighting antisemitism wrote on social media platform X.

The organisations claimed that the entire Israeli team was killed by the Palestinian Resistance Fighters while the fact is that nine of them were killed in the failed rescue operation carried by the West German Police.

But there are some others who hail the Adidas decision to choose Bella Hadid for the SL 72 relaunch.

"Adidas has chosen Palestinian model Bella Hadid as the face for the 1972 Olympic shoe relaunch. Well done Adidas", Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, a Philosopher and doctor by profession wrote on social media platform X.

