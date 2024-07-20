Axiom Space to replace International Space Station (ISS)

American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has geared up with tech associates to replace the dooming International Space Station (ISS) with ‘Axiom Space’

Owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Axiom Space will be the world’s first commercial space station unlike the International Space Station (ISS) which was funded by governments and operated by their space agencies namely - NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), CSA (Canadian Space Agency), ESA (European Space Agency), JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and State Space Corporation Roscosmos of Russia.

SpaceX is already playing instrumental role in the end the operation of the ISS. It has also been awarded $843 mn contract by NASA to build a unique Deorbit Vehicle to usher the International Space Station (ISS) to its doom.

The Deorbit Vehicle for the International Space Station is being designed to help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition in low Earth orbit at the end of the International Space Station’s operations.

The International Space Station (ISS) ends its operational life in 2030 whereas Axiom Space will start its operation in 2026 and replace the ISS before its end.

About Axiom Space

The construction of the Axiom Space is underway in full collaboration with the American space agency NASA.



“The construction of the world’s first commercial space station is underway. Following completing preliminary and critical design reviews in collaboration with NASA, our partners at Thales Alenia Space began welding and machining activities for the primary structures of Axiom Station's first module”, the mission said. “Axiom Space is preparing for a 2026 launch of the first section of our next-generation platform that will operate in low-Earth orbit”, it added.

Watch Axiom Space progress

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the space infrastructure developer company was founded in 2016 by Michael T. Suffredini and Kam Ghaffarian. Axiom Space CEO Suffredini was previously the program manager for the International Space Station.

The company first flew a spaceflight in 2022 - Axiom Mission 1. It was the first commercially crewed private spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS).







