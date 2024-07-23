Supreme Court rejects NEET UG 2024 re-test

The Supreme Court of India Tuesday July 23, 2024 rejected the demands to order re-examination of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) 2024.

Pronouncing its ruling on a bunch of petitions, the SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said announcing re-examination of the medical entrance would be detrimental for close to 23 lakh students who appeared in the exams.

The Supreme Court bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that the city-wise and centre-wise data for the NEET exam , and a comparison with previous years’ data, was “not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper, which would indicate a disruption of the sanctity of the examination”.

“At the present stage, there is an absence of material on record to lead to the conclusion that the exam’s result was violated or there was a systemic breach of the sanctity of the examination,” the top court observed.

The Supreme Court of India however admitted that the paper leak happened in Hazaribagh and Patna.

IIT Delhi response on Physics question

The apex court Tuesday also referred to IIT Delhi which opined that option four in the ambiguous Physics question is the correct answer.

“IIT Delhi leaves no ambiguity about the answer. Since options two and four answers are mutually exclusive, NTA shall conclude that option four is the only correct answer to the question”, the order states.

This is likely to impact the total marks of over four lakh candidates, including 44 students who scored perfect scores in the exam.

It means that the re-examination of NEET UG 2024 is not on card but the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be required to revise the toppers list and scores of over four lakh medical aspirants.

With SC announcing its verdict today, decks have also been cleared for the medical counselling conducted based on NEET score for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical and pharmacy courses.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted medical entrance NEET UG on May 05, 2024. The exam however was dragged into one after the other controversies since the day one.

Allegations of paper leak were raised even as hundreds of thousands medical aspirants were writing the exam. The NTA took no time to refute the paper leak allegations . It however admitted distribution of wrong papers at one centre.

Meanwhile, Gujarat and Bihar police later involved some people reportedly involved in malpractice. Some candidates who were arrested by the Bihar Police confessed that they received the NEET papers a day before the exam.

The NTA declared NEET UG 2024 result on June 04 when the entire country was glued to TV screens to check the results of the 2024 General Elections. Two days later, the NTA released list of NEET toppers which included names of 67 candidates, including 6 from a single centre in Haryana’s Jhajhar.

The matter reached the Supreme Court of India, and was also raised in the Parliament multiple times.

As many as 30 petitions were filed in the Supreme Court with various demands including cancellation and re-exam on NEET UG 2024 on the ground that the question papers were leaked and the exam was rigged.

At one point during the hearing, the NTA submitted in the Supreme Court that it has decided to annul grace marks awarded to 1,563 students who appeared in the exam at the Haryana centre. A re-exam for these students were also conducted for which around 800 candidates appeared.

The Supreme Court in its order on July 18, 2024 directed the NTA to publish city-wise and centre-wise result by Saturday July 20 evening. The NTA obliged by publishing the results on Saturday morning .





