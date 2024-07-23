Kashmir in Last 3 Decades: Complex Interplay of Hope and Challenges

The complexities of Kashmir’s history, involving territorial disputes, ethnic tensions, and political aspirations, have woven a unique and often tragic tapestry that continues evolving against a backdrop of beauty and strife.

Tuesday July 23, 2024 11:46 AM , Maj Gen Amin Naik

Over the past three decades, the beautiful valley of Kashmir has stood at the heart of a prolonged and multifaceted conflict. This region, known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, has experienced a tumultuous era marked by significant socio-political changes, violent upheavals, and the willful spirit of its people. The complexities of Kashmir’s history, involving territorial disputes, ethnic tensions, and political aspirations, have woven a unique and often tragic tapestry that continues evolving against a backdrop of beauty and strife.

The 1990s: A Decade of Turmoil

A surge in insurgency and militancy in Kashmir marked the early 1990s. What began as a regional political dispute rapidly escalated into a full-scale conflict involving various militant groups and the Indian security forces. The impact on the civilian population was devastating, with countless lives lost and an exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. Fear and uncertainty infiltrated everyday life, severely straining the social fabric of Kashmir.

This decade witnessed a dramatic rise in violence as militant groups, most of them backed by external forces, sought to challenge Indian sovereignty over the region. In response, the government deployed security forces to curb the insurgency. The conflict led to frequent encounters, curfews, and shutdowns that disrupted daily life and the economy. The region experienced significant infrastructural damage, with schools, hospitals, and businesses often caught in the crossfire. Additionally, the ongoing conflict hindered tourism, a vital economic sector for Kashmir, causing further economic hardship for the local population.

The insurgency also impacted the educational sector. Many schools and colleges were frequently closed due to security concerns, affecting the education of an entire generation. The agricultural sector, another cornerstone of Kashmir’s economy, suffered as fields and orchards became inaccessible during times of conflict.

The 2000s: A Glimmer of Hope and Continued Struggles

The turn of the millennium brought hope and ongoing challenges to Kashmir. Efforts at peace talks and dialogues between India and Pakistan, such as the historic Agra Summit in 2001 , offered glimpses of potential resolution. However, these initiatives were often thwarted by persistent violence and mutual distrust, worsened by events like the Kargil War in 1999 and the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001.

In the early 2000s, the state government of Jammu and Kashmir introduced the ‘healing touch’ policy to relieve the affected population. This policy aimed to reduce the presence of security forces and address the grievances of the local population by compensating victims of violence and easing stringent laws. Despite these efforts, sporadic incidents of violence and unrest persisted, such as the Nadimarg massacre in 2003, highlighting the region’s ongoing volatility.

Amid these challenges, significant political developments took place. The 2002 elections were notably peaceful and resulted in a coalition government between the People’s Democratic Party and the Indian National Congress. This coalition sought to address local grievances and restore normalcy through various initiatives.

To enhance connectivity and stimulate economic activity, the government undertook several infrastructure projects, including constructing the Jammu – Udhampur – Baramulla railway line, the Z-Morh and ZojiLa tunnels, and the expansion of Srinagar airport. These efforts were part of a broader strategy to improve the region’s socioeconomic landscape and foster stability.

The government introduced schemes to promote education and healthcare, establishing new schools and healthcare centres in rural areas. Programs aimed to universalise elementary education, while the National Rural Health Mission focused on improving healthcare facilities in remote areas.

Efforts to rejuvenate the tourism industry, a critical economic driver for Kashmir, included organising tourism festivals and improving tourist infrastructure. Promoting the Amarnath Yatra, an annual pilgrimage, helped attract more visitors and contributed to the local economy.

Despite these positive developments, the shadow of militancy and the heavy presence of security forces continued to loom large over everyday life. Frequent encounters between militants and security forces, such as the 2008 attack on the Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Srinagar, kept the atmosphere tense. Security checkpoints and periodic curfews remained a constant reminder of the ongoing conflict. Additionally, incidents like the Shopian rape and murder case in 2009 sparked widespread protests, reflecting deep-seated tensions in the region.

Overall, the early 2000s were a period of cautious optimism and persistent challenges. While notable efforts were made to improve socioeconomic conditions and the political environment in Jammu and Kashmir, underlying issues of militancy and distrust continued to pose significant obstacles to lasting peace. However, the resilience of the Kashmiri people remained evident as they navigated through these turbulent times, hoping for a more stable and prosperous future.

The 2010s: Social Media and New Age Protests

The last decade saw the rise of social media as a powerful tool for mobilisation and communication among the youth in Kashmir. This digital revolution facilitated the rapid dissemination of information and played a significant role in the 2010 and 2016 disturbance, marked by massive protests and civilian unrest and these years also witnessed a shift in the militancy, with a new generation of local militants emerging, often romanticised as heroes by sections of the people. The government’s response included heightened security measures and crackdowns, leading to a cycle of violence and retaliation.

In 2010, the unrest was sparked by the tragic death of Tufail Mattoo , a teenager who was fatally injured by a tear gas shell during a protest. This incident led to widespread demonstrations and clashes with security forces. The use of pellet guns for crowd control resulted in numerous injuries, including cases of blindness, which further fueled anger and resentment among the populace.

Similarly, the 2016 protests erupted following the killing of Burhan Wani, a young militant commander whose image and messages had gained significant traction among the youth through social media. Burhan Wani’s killing on July 8, 2016, sparked months of protests, leading to large umber of civilian deaths and thousands injured. The government’s response, including curfews and communication blackouts, aimed to quell the unrest but also contributed to the cycle of violence and retaliation.

Despite these challenges, there were numerous positive developments in the region. The government’s counter-insurgency operations, while aimed at neutralising militancy, also led to significant socioeconomic initiatives. Programs like the Prime Minister’s Development Package were introduced to improve infrastructure, create jobs, and boost tourism. This package included establishing new educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

Overall, the last decade in Kashmir has been marked by a complex interplay of hope and challenges. While significant efforts have been made to improve socioeconomic conditions and reduce militancy, underlying issues of political disenfranchisement and alienation continue to pose obstacles to lasting peace.

The Indian government’s revocation of Article 370 was positioned as a crucial step toward fully integrating Jammu and Kashmir into India and promoting economic development. This decision sparked varied reactions, with concerns over the loss of autonomy and historical commitments surfacing.

However, it also set significant changes within the region in motion. The immediate aftermath involved extensive lock downs, movement restrictions, communication blackouts, and the detention of political leaders, leading to considerable disruptions in daily life and economic activities.

In response to these challenges, the Indian government has initiated several positive measures to foster stability and development in Jammu and Kashmir. Significant investments in infrastructure, such as road construction and improvements to electricity supply, have played a vital role in enhancing connectivity and the overall quality of life for residents.

Economic initiatives have also been a focus, with various schemes introduced to promote entrepreneurship and skill development. The Prime Minister’s Development Package seeks to create jobs and stimulate economic growth by boosting local industries. Programs like the Mudra Yojana provide financial support to small businesses, empowering local entrepreneurs and encouraging economic self-sufficiency.

Tourism promotion has emerged as a critical strategy, recognising the region’s vast potential in this sector. Initiatives such as the Amarnath Yatra attract thousands of pilgrims yearly, significantly benefiting the local economy.

Additionally, tourism festivals and improvements in hospitality infrastructure aim to enhance the sector’s growth further.

Looking Ahead: A Path to Peace

Reflecting on the past 30 years, it is clear that a sustained and inclusive dialogue is essential for lasting peace in Kashmir.

Genuine reconciliation efforts that address the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and foster trust among all stakeholders are crucial.

The region’s future depends on bridging divides, healing wounds, return of Kashmiri Pandits and ensuring its natural beauty is no longer overshadowed by conflict.

Immediate Steps for Peace

To foster peace in the short term, it is imperative to hold elections and rebuild trust between authorities and the civilian population. For instance, the last assembly elections in 2014 were seen as a step toward political engagement, and similar initiatives can help restore confidence.

Additionally, economic initiatives that provide employment and development opportunities are vital to address the underlying socioeconomic grievances that often fuel unrest. Programs aimed at skill development and job creation, such as the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, can empower local youth and reduce feelings of disenfranchisement.

Long-Term Political Solutions

In the long term, a political solution that respects the aspirations of the Kashmiri people is essential. This requires meaningful participation from all stakeholders, including representatives from Jammu and Kashmir and the Government of India. Confidence-building measures, such as reducing the military presence in civilian areas and ensuring political accountability, can create a more conducive environment for dialogue. Historical examples, such as the successful peace talks in Northern Ireland, highlight the importance of inclusive processes in resolving long-standing conflicts.

Engaging with Pakistan

Moreover, engaging with Pakistan constructively is crucial to addressing the broader geopolitical dispute. While challenging, diplomatic efforts, including backchannel negotiations, can help de-escalate tensions. Initiatives like the Lahore Declaration of 1999, which aimed to promote peace and cooperation between India and Pakistan, illustrate how dialogue can pave the way for a more stable region.

The Role of Civil Society

Civil society plays a pivotal role in this process. Grassroots organisations and local leaders can help bridge divides and foster understanding between communities. Supporting educational programs and community initiatives that promote dialogue among different groups can further build trust and reduce hostility.

A Vision for the Future

In conclusion, the past three decades in Kashmir have been marked by significant challenges and moments of hope and resilience. The path to peace may be fraught with difficulties, yet with genuine commitment from all parties involved, it is possible to envision a future where the people of Kashmir can live in peace and prosperity, free from the shadow of conflict. The region can strive toward a brighter future by focusing on dialogue, cooperation, and sustainable development.

[The writer, Maj Gen Amin Naik, a veteran and former Additional Director General at the Army Headquarters, was born and raised in Kashmir. His deep connection to the region gives him an intimate understanding of Kashmir, its people, and their aspirations. His extensive experience and unique perspective offer invaluable insights into the region’s complexities.]





Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.