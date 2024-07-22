Recognize coworking sector as Industry: Budget 2024 suggestions

The commercial real estate sector is witnessing a surge in demand, buoyed by the economic upswing and the gradual return of employees to office spaces. During this surge, the coworking sector has emerged as a pivotal force in the modern workspace landscape, providing flexible environments that cater to diverse business needs.

According to market research, the global coworking market is projected to reach $13.03 billion by 2025, emphasizing the need for robust financial planning and tailor made policies that cater to this industry.

With the union budget around the corner, let’s examine how strategic policy interventions can enhance the collective efforts of this industry to provide flexible, efficient, and collaborative work environments.

Fostering growth through Industry Recognition

One of the primary advantages of industry recognition is the potential for tailored tax incentives, especially for establishing coworking spaces in tier II and tier III cities. These regions often lack the infrastructure and opportunities available in metropolitan areas, leading to economic disparities.

By providing tax benefits, the government can incentivize coworking providers to expand into these less saturated markets. This expansion could boost local economies, create jobs, and foster entrepreneurship in smaller cities, thereby contributing to more balanced and inclusive economic development.

A Thriving Ecosystem through Collaboration

Furthermore, extending these tax incentives to the broader private sector is crucial.

Encouraging private enterprises to invest in tier II & III cities would create much needed impetus and catapult the growth trajectory in these cities with major corporations and startups poised to benefit from such incentives.

Sustainability is leading the Industry Narrative

Sustainability is another critical area where the coworking sector can lead by example. Offering incentives for green buildings and the use of renewable energy would promote sustainable development within the industry.

Many coworking spaces are already integrating several green practices into their operations, such as rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plants, and the use of energy-efficient fixtures and devices.

Bringing new standards for sustainable business operations into real estate thereby reduces carbon footprints and contributes to environmental conservation can be achieved by incentivizing such practices across the sector.

Making Institutional Finance accessible at Competitive Rates

Moreover, ensuring the availability of institutional finance at competitive rates is vital for the growth of the coworking sector. Affordable financing options would enable coworking operators to scale efficiently, invest in infrastructure, technology, and community-building initiatives.

This, in turn, would enhance the quality and accessibility of coworking spaces, making them more attractive to businesses of all sizes.

By addressing these key aspects, we can create a robust framework that supports the growth and sustainability of the coworking sector in India, ultimately contributing to a dynamic and inclusive economy.

[The writer, Rishi Das, is Cofounder, IndiQube.]





