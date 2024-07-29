RS Chair flags ‘commercialisation of coaching’ after students’ deaths

[Crowd gathered in the basement after the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants.]

New Delhi: Rajya Shabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Monday expressed concerns over commercialisation of education as he announced a short duration discussion in the Parliament’s upper house over the deaths of UPSC coaching centre students in Delhi.

"Coaching has become virtually commerce. Every time we read a newspaper, the front one or two pages are of their advertisements..." Dhankhar said.

"Gas chambers"

Slamming the ramshackle state of coaching centres, Jagdeep Dhankar called them "no less than gas chambers.



Dhankar said a short-duration discussion on the tragic deaths of the students will be held after Question Hour. The discussion is expected to last for 2 and a half hours.

Dhankhar will also hold an in-chamber meet with leaders of all parliamentary parties on this issue.

3 girl-students drowned

Three students - Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav (both aged 25) and Navin Delvin (28), drowned after water entered the basement of a building in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar.

The basement was being used as a library - attached to Rau's IAS Study Circle's basement - in violation of rules. The Delhi Police has arrested seven people including the building owner.

It is alleged that that basement was illegally used as a library.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is checking the building’s structure and the role of the Municipal Corporation in managing the area’s drainage system. The Delhi Fire Service is also inspecting the building.

Blame Game

Ruling and opposition parties are blaming each other for the tragedy. Expressing shock over the students' deaths, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj has accused the Delhi's AAP government of negligence.

"The AAP government's “utter and absolute apathy led to the death of three IAS aspirants in a coaching centre in Delhi", Swaraj said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Samajwadi Party Chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav, demanded "bulldozer action" against the building.

“Will bulldozer be used for the coaching centre too?” they asked.

