Landslide in Wayanad; 19 killed, many trapped

At least 19 people have been killed in a massive landslide that struck hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early in the morning Tuesday

Tuesday July 30, 2024 11:00 AM , ummid.com News Network

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 19 people have been killed in a massive landslide that struck hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early in the morning Tuesday.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan earlier confirmed 8 deaths in the landslides that struck Meppadi, Mundakkai Town and Chooral Mala in Wayanad district.

The official sources later said 19 people have been confirmed dead. The death toll could further up as hundreds are still trapped and missing, they said.

'Rescue operation is on'

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has said that Fireforce and National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.

"The rescue operation is on and all efforts are made to save those trapped", the officials said.

Two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a Facebook post by the KSDMA.

In a statement released by his office, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the operations will be coordinated, and state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities.

Pinarayi Vijayanadded also said in the wake of the landslides and other rain-related disasters in Wayanad district, the health department – National Health Mission – has opened a control room.

"Deeply anguished"

Former Wayand MP has expressed deep anguish and appealed the Congress and UDF workers to assist in relief work.

"I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon."

"I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad."

"I urge all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations", Rahul said.

In her message, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi urged the local administration to speed up the relief and rescue operations.

“I am deeply saddened to see the devastation caused by the massive landslide near Meppadi, Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones. I hope and pray that everyone is brought to safety as soon as possible."

“I urge the government to take immediate action to expedite relief and rescue operations and request UDF workers to step forward to do all they can to be of support and comfort to all those affected by this tragedy”, Priyanka wrote on social media platform X.

