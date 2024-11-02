CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2025: When and Where to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has confirmed to commence classes X and XII exams from February 15, 2025 and is all set to release detailed time table and date sheet of the two on its official website cbse.nic.in soon

The CBSE conducts the board exams for classes 10th and 12th every year. The exam is conducted for the students enrolled in the CBSE affiliated schools spread across India and various cities around the world.

Normally, the schools under the Indian Consulates are also affiliated with the country’s top education board.

CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Date

The CBSE had earlier confirmed that the Class 10 and 12 exams will simultaneously begin on February 15, 2025.

The CBSE however has not yet released the date sheet and detailed time table of the two exams.

There are media reports speculating about the release of the CBSE exam datesheet. But, the board in itself has not confirmed any date and time of release.

If we go by the precedent, the CBSE releases the date sheet in the month of December. This year however it is expected to release the date sheet in the second or third week of November.

CBSE Practical Exam 2025

Meanwhile, the CBSE has release the practical exam dates and time table on its official website.

Releasing the exam dates, the CBSE said Practical Exams for Class 10 at all the schools affiliated to CBSE will begin on January 01, 2025 whereas that of Class 12 will start on February 15, 2025.

The CBSE further said that practical exams for the winter-bound schools will be held from November 5 to December 5, 2024.

The CBSE has also published detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for conducting Practical Exams, Project Work, and Internal Assessments in these winter-bound schools.

CBSE Sample Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier released Sample Question Paper (SQP) of different subjects for the students who will appear in the 2025 board exams conducted for Classes 10th and 12th.

Candidates while waiting for the date sheet and exam schedule in the meantime can refer to the sample papers available on the CBSE website for reference.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10th exams were held from February 15 to March 13, 2024 and Class 12th exams were held from February 15 to April 02, 2024.

