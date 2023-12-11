CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2024 Out, Check PDF here

CBSE Class 12th Exam 2024 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Tuesday December 12, 2023 released the date sheet and time table of Class XII (also known as Class 12th) exam 2024 on its website cbse.nic.in.
According to the CBSE Class XIIth Date Sheet 2024 published on CBSE official website, the CBSE Class 12th exam will begin on February 15 and continue till April 02, 2024.
The exam of CBSE 10th core subjects will start from February 22, 2024.
All papers will be conducted in the morning session, from 10.30 am to 01:30 pm. Some papers will end at 12:30 pm. The answer sheets will be distributed to students at 10:00 am and question papers at 10:15 am, the CBSE said.
The CBSE Class XII 2024 board examination of core subjects begins on February 24 with English Elective and English Core and ends on April 02, 2024 with Computer Science, Information Technology and Informatics Practice paper.
The all important Mathematics paper will be held on March 09, 2024. Class 12 Chemistry paper will be held on February 27, Physics paper 2024 will be held on March 04 and Biology paper will be held on March 19, 2024, according to the CBSE 12th datesheet.
Political Science paper will be held on March 22, Arabic, French and other international languages exam will be held on March 14.
Along with 12th board exam time table, the CBSE has also released Class 10th Date sheet. CBSE Class Xth exam will also begin on February 15, 2024 but end on March 13, 2024.
CBSE Class 12 2024 Time Table: Dirct Link to Download PDF
The CBSE had earlier also said that practical exams will begin on January 1 and will end on February 15, 2024.
Candidates can meanwhile browse and study the 10th and 12th Sample Papers available on the cbse website.
The CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to April 05, 2023. CBSE Class 12 result was also declared on May 12, 2023.
On the other hand, the CBSE Class 10 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. CBSE Class 10 result was declared on May 04, 2023.
