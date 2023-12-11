CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2024 Out, Check PDF here

CBSE Class 10th Exam 2024 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Tuesday December 12, 2023 released the date sheet and time table of Class X (also known as Class 10th) exam 2024 on its website cbse.nic.in.
According to the CBSE Class Xth Date Sheet 2024 published on CBSE official website, the CBSE Class 10th exam will begin on February 15 and continue till March 13, 2024.
The exam of CBSE 10th core subjects will start from February 26, 2024.
All papers will be conducted in the morning session, from 10.30 am to 01:30 pm. Some papers will end at 12:30 pm. The answer sheets will be distributed to students at 10:00 am and question papers at 10:15 am, the CBSE said.
Mathematics standard and basic papers will be held on March 11, 2023. It will be second last paper.
The CBSE Class X 2024 board examination of core subjects begins on February 26 with English Comm (101) and English LNG & LIT (184) and ends on March 24, 2023 with Computer, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence papers.
The all important Science paper will be held on March 02 2024. Class 10 Social Science paper 2024 will be held on March 07 and Hindi lanugage paper will be held on March 21, 2024.
Along with 10th board exam time table, the CBSE has also released Class 12th Date sheet. CBSE Class XIIth exam will also begin on February 15, 2024 and end on April 02, 2024.
More than 2 million students are likely to appear for CBSE Class X 2024 exam. An estimated 1.2 million students will appear for Class XII Higher Secondary exams.
CBSE Class 10 2024 Time Table: Dirct Link to Download PDF
The CBSE had earlier also said that practical exams will begin on January 1 and will end on February 15, 2024.
Candidates can meanwhile browse and study the 10th and 12th Sample Papers available on the cbse website.
The CBSE Class 10 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. CBSE Class 10 result was declared on May 04, 2023.
On the other hand, the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to April 05, 2023. CBSE Class 12 result was also declared on May 12, 2023.
