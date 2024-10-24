CBSE 2025: 10th, 12th Practical Exam Dates Out, Theory Date Sheet Soon

Practical exams for Class 10 at all the schools affiliated to CBSE will begin on January 01, 2025 whereas that of Class 12 will start on February 15, 2025, the board said

Thursday October 24, 2024 8:21 PM , ummid.com News Network

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday released the Practical Exam Dates of Class 10th (X) and 12th (XII) board exams 2025 and is likely to release the time table and date sheet of theory exams any moment.

Releasing the practical exam dates, the CBSE said Practical Exams for Class 10 at all the schools affiliated to CBSE will begin on January 01, 2025 whereas that of Class 12 will start on February 15, 2025.

“The Practical Examinations/ IA for Classes X and XIl and the Board's Annual Theory Examinations are scheduled to start w.e.f. 01/01/2025 and 15/02/2025 respectively", the official notification released by the CBSE said.

However, CBSE winter-bound schools will hold practical exams from November 5 to December 5, 2024, the board said.

The CBSE has also published detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for conducting Practical Exams, Project Work, and Internal Assessments in these winter-bound schools.

CBSE Date Sheet 2025

Hundreds of thousands of students appearing for Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exam 2025 are also waiting for the 2025 board exam date sheet.

The CBSE had earlier confirmed that the board exams of Class 10 and 12 this year will begin on February 15, 2025.

The detailed time table and date sheet however has still not been released.

The CBSE has not officially confirmed the date and time to release the 10th and 12th date sheet of 2025 exam. It has however likely to release the date sheet any time – either today or in the next few days.

Once released, the CBSE 2025 Date Sheet will be available for download on cbseacademic.nic.in and also cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE has earlier also released subject-wise marks bifurcation, confirming that each subject will carry a total of 100 marks, with the marks divided across theory, practicals, projects, and internal assessments.

CBSE Sample Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier released Sample Question Paper (SQP) of different subjects for the students who will appear in the 2025 board exams conducted for Classes 10th and 12th.

Candidates while waiting for the date sheet and exam schedule in the meantime can refer to the sample papers available on the CBSE website for reference.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10th exams were held from February 15 to March 13, 2024 and Class 12th exams were held from February 15 to April 02, 2024.

