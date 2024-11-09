Kashmir issue hogs limelight in Tamil film ‘Amaran’

The latest Tamil film 'Amaran', based on the life of Major Mukund Varadharajan, has sparked controversy for allegedly containing defamatory remarks about Kashmiri people

Chennai: The latest Tamil film 'Amaran', based on the life of Major Mukund Varadharajan, has sparked controversy for allegedly containing defamatory remarks about Kashmiri people and some organizations calling for respecting the will of the people of Kashmir.

The 'Amaran' movie is produced by former Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

It stars current heartthrob Sivakarthikeyan and was released on the occasion of the Diwali festival on October 31.

Surprisingly, Kamal Haasan in public life has advocated for the will of the people of Kashmir.

The organization ‘May 17 Movement’ champions the cause of the “Right to Self Determination” worldwide and has joined the fight to oppose the film Amaran.

Thirumurugan Gandhi, coordinator, of the ‘May 17 Movement’, and K.M. Shariff, President of Tamilaga Makkal Jananayaga Katchi and others, addressed the media at the Chennai Press Club on November 8, 2024.

They condemned the negative characterization of Kashmiri people in the film, saying the film portrays Kashmiris as enemies and their struggles for their rights are portrayed as antinational in the movie.

‘May 17 Movement’ was formed by activist Thirumurugan Gandhi in May 2009 during the war in Sri Lanka when thousands of Tamils were killed. It is a Tamil nationalism movement based in Tamil Nadu, that works for Worldwide Tamil people and their right to self-determination.

Jumping into the fray of the ‘Amaran’ controversy is MLA, M. Jawahirullah, the leader of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) who said the movie ‘spreads negativity and distorts history, ignoring the hardships faced by thousands of Kashmiri people who continue to suffer.’

He claimed that the film unjustly labels those who fought for democratic land rights as "terrorists". He stated that Tamil Nadu’s fight for state rights mirrors the struggles of Kashmiris for their land rights.

According to Jawahirullah, ‘Amaran’ echoes the themes seen in films like ‘ The Kashmir Files ' and ‘ The Kerala Story ’, embedding a similar ideology under the guise of art.

Jawahirullah criticized Kamal Haasan’s production company for backing such films. He stated that Kamal Haasan had previously faced criticism for films like, “Unnai Pol Oruvan” and “Vishwaroopam", etc, which also allegedly cast the Muslim community in a negative light.

He also criticized the BJP’s praise for the film, linking it to the party’s decision to revoke Article 370 in Kashmir, which he labeled as an injustice. He was reacting to BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan’s praise for the film, suggesting it should be screened in schools.

Jawahirullah concluded by urging the Tamil film industry not to distort history or incite hatred, as seen in films like Thuppakki and Vishwaroopam, and called for Tamil Nadu’s political leaders to stand united against such narratives.

A few Muslim associations in Tamil Nadu have also stood up in protest against the movie 'Amaran'. They demanded a ban on the screening of the film in Tamil Nadu.

The members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest outside the office of the actor and producer Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. They have also burned an effigy of the Kamala Haasan.

The protesters said the Tamil Nadu government should not support the film and demanded an immediate ban. According to A.K. Kareem, the State Secretary, of SDPI, the film 'Amaran' is thrusting anti-minority sentiments among the people and was made to sow the seeds of hatred against Muslims.

The Greater Chennai City Police has stepped up security for theatres that are screening the film ‘Amaran’.

A senior officer said police personnel have been deployed to pre-empt any untoward incident following calls from the outfits to ban the film and protests.

"Our personnel are guarding outside premises to ensure law and order are maintained at theaters showing the film," the officer said.

[The writer, Syed Ali Mujtaba, is a Journalist based in Chennai. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com.]

