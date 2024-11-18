Fortis Mumbai survey finds widespread antibiotics use without consultation

A latest survey conducted by Fortis Hospitals has revealed widespread consumption of antibiotics without the necessary consultation with physicians, consequently leading to rise in Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

Monday November 18, 2024 3:08 PM , Aneeqa Sabahat Faizee, ummid.com

"Consumption of antibiotics is widespread and often self-regulated, which leads to a rise in Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)", Fortis Hospitals said noting that India has one of the highest infectious disease burdens in the world.

What is AMR?

AMR occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites mutate in ways that render the medications used to cure the infections they cause ineffective.

A 2023 study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed an alarming trend of increasing antibiotic resistance and decreasing effectiveness of commonly used antibiotics against pathogenic bacteria.

"Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, conducted this survey to understand antibiotic usage among citizens", the hospital said.

The survey which was conducted across 30 days, and saw participation from across Mumbai, bringing forth insightful findings about people's understanding of antibiotic resistance, its use and risks.

"The findings underscore the urgent need to promote responsible antibiotic use and readiness to seek advice from healthcare professionals", Fortis Hospitals said.

Key Findings of the Survey

43% respondents stated that they consulted their doctor before taking any over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics that may interact with their on-going course of medication

53% respondents stated that they shared antibiotics with family or friends, if they show similar symptoms

39% respondents stated that they completed the full course of antibiotics prescribed by the doctor, and did not stop mid-way (after getting better)

61% respondents stated that they discussed their antibiotic use with their doctors only during routine health check-ups (annual checks), or if a follow-up was mandated

40% respondents stated that they were unaware of the potential consequences of not completing an antibiotic course (as per prescription)

'Judicious use of antibiotics must be encouraged'

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Dr S. Narayani, Business Head-Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra, warned against consupmtion of antibiotics without medical advice.

“This survey sheds light on the widespread consumption of antibiotics without consultation. Self-medication based on limited knowledge has contributed to the crisis of growing antimicrobial resistance, one that must be tackled on war footing", Dr Narayani said.

"Through this survey, that also commemorates World AMR Awareness Week 2024 (Nov 18-24), we aim to enable judicious use of antibiotics and encourage people to seek medical advice. By doing so, we hope to ensure that antibiotics, which are a critical line of treatment, remain effective for future generations”, Dr Narayani added.

"Not a one-size-fits-all solution"

Dr Anita Mathew, Director-Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, emphasised that antibiotics are not a one-size-fits-all solution. They need to be tailored based on the infection site and the bacteria we suspect.

“For conditions like the flu, which is caused by a virus and not bacteria, antibiotics are not effective! Since flu is self-limiting, it typically resolves on its own without the need for antibiotics. It is imperative that we educate patients about judicious antibiotic use, and to steer clear of OTC antibiotic consumption when not necessary. This can help prevent antibiotic resistance in our present and future population.”

"A growing threat"

Dr Kirti Sabnis, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan who assessed the findings, said that antimicrobial resistance is a growing threat that is more serious than we currently realize.

"If we fail to manage it effectively, we risk losing the ability to treat infections with existing antibiotics in the future. Therefore, antibiotics should be used judiciously and only when prescribed by a healthcare professional. It's also crucial to complete the full course of antibiotics as prescribed, since stopping early can allow bacteria to survive, potentially leading to resistance and re-emergence of stronger, more difficult-to-treat infections", Dr Kirti said.

"People need to be aware that vaccinations are not just for children, but also for adults, especially those with comorbidities like Diabetes, Obesity, Liver disease, or autoimmune disorders, for which they might be on steroids One must follow their doctor’s vaccination recommendations to help prevent recurrent infections due to low immunity”, Dr Kirti added.

"No magic bullets"

Dr Rohini Kelkar, Sr. Consultant-Hospital Infection Control, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate, said, “Majority of common illnesses are caused by viruses. They are usually, mild, self-limiting, and do not require or respond to antibiotics. Gravely, antibiotics are being used in majority of the circumstances as self-medication or magic bullets."

"This adds to the development of resistant bacteria, and when there is serious bacterial infection, the antibiotics don’t respond. Use antibiotics wisely for the right patient, right time, and only after appropriate diagnosis of bacterial infection”, she said.

Analyzing the findings, Dr Farah Ingale, Director-Internal Medicine, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital, said the survey has highlighted a stark rate of non-compliance with prescribed antibiotic courses and self-medication with OTC antibiotics in the general populace.

"Only 39% of patients have admitted to completing their full antibiotic regimen, and just 43% consult their doctor before using OTC antibiotics; as a medical professional I find these figures concerning", Dr Farah said.

"It's crucial that we educate patients on the importance of adhering to prescribed treatments and seeking professional guidance before opting for antibiotics", she added.

