Primary Teacher's son is Malegaon's 1st PhD in Mechanical Engineering

Malegaon, a City rich in culture and resilience, has produced several talents. Today, it honors a great individual, Dr. Aakif Anjum Shaikh Usman, who became the first from the Textile City to earn a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering.

Dr Aakif’s journey from a small hamlet to the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Surat is one of aspiration, perseverance, and intellectual genius.

Growing up in Malegaon, Aakif Anjum was profoundly influenced by his family's educational principles. His late father, Shaikh Usman, a Primary School Teacher, instilled in him a passion for learning and a desire to achieve academic success.

Aakif's early schooling at The Malegaon High School and Junior College laid a strong foundation for the challenging task ahead. His mechanical engineering studies began at PREC Engineering College in Loni (Maharashtra), where he received his Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) degree in 2016, followed by post-graduation, Master of Technology (M.Tech), from the Government College of Engineering, Karad (Maharashtra), in the year 2018.

In 2024, Aakif's efforts paid off as he successfully finished his Ph.D. at NIT Surat, where he did revolutionary research under the supervision of Dr. A. A. Shaikh, Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department.

Akif’s work includes numerous international partnerships and publications, with 19 papers published in major journals such as Elsevier, Optics and Laser Technology, Infrared Physics and Technology, and the Journal of Engineering Research.

Further, He has presented his research at two international conferences also possessing a patent in Laser Technology, with another patent currently under review. His remarkable academic record highlights his pioneering achievements in Optics and Laser Technologies.

In addition to his research publications, Aakif's study received two rounds of financing from Gujarat Government's Student Startup and Inventiveness Policy (SSIP) initiative, demonstrating the impact and inventiveness of his work.

His collaborative efforts with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia, Khalifa University in Dubai, and Deakin University in Australia highlight his global scientific reach.

The achievements of Dr. Aakif Anjum demonstrate Malegaon's capacity in advance, cutting-edge research and technology.

In addition to becoming the first Ph.D. recipient in Mechanical Engineering from Malegaon, Aakif has also cleared the path for upcoming generations of the City's aspirants to become Engineers.

Aakif’s success story serves as a Tribute to the strength of perseverance, importance of education, and heights that may be attained with hard work.

For those who wish to explore Dr. Aakif Anjum’s research in greater depth, his publications are available on his Google Scholar profile.

