Epson unpacks two new A3 color printers

Epson America Tuesday Nov 19, 2024 unpacked EM-C7100 color MFP (multi-function printer) and EP-C7000 color printer - two new A3 color devices, to its WorkForce Pro business print portfolio

Wednesday November 20, 2024 0:31 AM , ummid.com News Network

Los Alamitos (California): Epson America Tuesday Nov 19, 2024 unpacked EM-C7100 color MFP and EP-C7000 color printer - two new A3 color devices to its WorkForce Pro business print portfolio.

EM-C7100 multi-function printer and EP-C7000 color printer both are powered by PrecisionCore technology, a simple, smart and clean solution, and are engineered to offer reliable performance and low power consumption at an affordable price.

"The new models boast fast print speeds for powerful productivity, high-quality prints with vivid color and crisp black text, and energy efficiency, ideal for business environments including retail, corporate and education", Epson said.

Print Speed

The WorkForce Pro EM-C7100 and EP-C7000 deliver print speeds at 25/24 ISO ppm (black/color), a fast first page out with zero warmup time, print up to A3 (Letter/Legal/11"x17"), and have a recommended monthly print volume of 1,500 to 7,000 pages.

"Engineered for minimal user intervention, both models use high-yield ink replacement cartridges that can deliver enough ink to print up to 11,500 ISO pages black/8,000 ISO pages color", Epson said.

Security Features

The EM-C7100 and EP-C7000 are equipped with a full suite of advanced security features including TLS 1.3 and SNMPv3 support for peace of mind.

"The models are compatible with the Epson Solutions Suite, industry-leading third-party solutions and the Epson Open Platform for seamless workflow integration", the printing solutions leader said.

The EM-C7100 features a 50-page ADF and auto two-sided printing, copying, duplex scanning up to 45 ipm, and faxing.

"Both models have a compact footprint, allowing for a streamlined, efficient workstation, and use DURABrite Pro fast-drying, water-resistant pigment ink to produce remarkable image quality", Epson said.

The WorkForce Pro EM-C7100 and EP-C7000 are now available through authorized Business First Platinum partners and select authorized Business First Platinum, Gold and Silver distribution partners.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.