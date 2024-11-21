ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Time Table 2025: When and Where to Check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the time table, also called as datesheet, of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC exams 2025 exams on its official website cisce.org

Thursday November 21, 2024 3:52 PM , ummid.com Education Desk

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the time table, also called as datesheet, of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC exams 2025 exams on its official website cisce.org.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) normally publishes the date sheet and time table of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) exams after the release of CBSE Xth and XIIth board exam date sheets.

Since the CBSE released the 10th and 12th board exam 2025 time table Wednesday, students who have registered for ICSE 2025 and ISC 2025 exams can expect the date sheets of the two annual exams any moment.

Once released, the ICSE and ISC time table for the year 2025 will be available on the official website cisce.org.

Registered candidates can follow the steps given below to download in PDF the time table.

Steps to check ICSE 2025, ISC 2025 Datesheet

Go to official website: cisce.org. Click on the link marked as "ISCE 2025 Time Table" to check class 10 date sheet Click on the link marked as "ISC 2025 Time Table" to check class 12 date sheet Download PDF and take a printout.

ICSE, ISC Results 2024

The ICSE Class 10 exam last year was held from February 21, 2024 to April 03, 2024. A total of 2,43,617 students had appeared for the CISCE 10th Exam in 2024. Out of them, 2,42,328 passed the Class 10 board exam registering a pass percentage of 99.47% .

The ISC 2024 exam was also held from February 21, 2024 to April 03, 2024. A total of 99,901 students had appeared for the CISCE 12th Exam in 2024. Out of them, 98,088 passed the Class 12 board exam last year, registering a pass percentage of 98.19% .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.