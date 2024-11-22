Maharashtra 10th SSC 2025 Time Table Released, Check PDF Here

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 or Class X 2025 exam will begin on February 21 and end on March 17, 2025

Maharashtra Class 10 SSC 2025 Time Table: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released on its official website mahahsscboard.in the Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra SSC (also known as Class X and Class 10th) 2025 exams.

10th Time Table is Provisional

The Maharashtra State Board has published on its official website provisional time table and asked students to submit if any change is needed. The final SSC time table is published after analysing the grievances of the students.

According to the Time Table released on the MSBSHSE official website the SSC Class 10 or Class Xth 2025 exams will begin on February 21 and end on March 17, 2025.

Maths Papers on March 05, 07

According to the Maharashtra 10th Time Table 2025, the first paper to be held on February 21, 2025 will be of the First Language and the last paper to be held on March 17, 2025 will be of Social Sciences Paper II/Geography.

All papers will start at 11:00 am in the morning and 03:00 pm in second half.

The all-important Mathematics Paper 1 will be held on Wednesday March 05, 2025. Mathematics Paper 2 will be held on Friday March 07, 2025.

Science and Technology Part I will be held on March 10, 2025, Science and Technology Part II will be held on March 12, 2025.

Social Sciences Paper I (History and Civics) will be held on March 15 and Social Sciences Paper II (Geography) will be held on March 17, 2025 - the last day of the SSC board exam.

The students who wish to access the Maharashtra SSC 2025 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:

The MSBSHE has also released Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2025 according to which the Maharashtra board 2025 HSC exams will be conducted from Feb 11 to March 11, 2025.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations in the state are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.

