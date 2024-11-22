Asif Shaikh to win Malegaon Central 2024 Elections by landslide: Exit Poll

Asif Shaikh looks set to win the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections from Malegaon Central seat, defeating sitting MLA of the AIMIM Mufti Ismail by a huge margin, according to the exit polls conducted by Team ummid.com

Friday November 22, 2024 2:55 AM , Team ummid.com

Malegaon Central Elections 2024: Asif Shaikh looks set to win the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections from Malegaon Central seat, defeating sitting MLA of the AIMIM Mufti Ismail by a huge margin, according to the exit polls conducted by Team ummid.com.

Polling for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections was held on November 20, 2024. Counting of votes will be held on Saturday November 23, 2024.

Total registered voters in the Malegaon Central assembly constituency are 342,713. According to the estimated figures released by the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in Malegaon was 239,501 which is 69.88%.

According to the Team ummid.com exit poll results, Asif Shaikh Rasheed is projected to get a huge 128,350 votes out of the total 239,501 polled votes.

Malegaon Central 2024 Election: Exit Polls

On the other hand, sitting MLA Mufti Ismail Qasmi, who represents the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), is estimated to get a total of 87,840 of the total polled votes.

The Team ummid.com Exit Poll based on the analysis of each and every polling booth showed Asif Shaikh winning from the Malegaon Assembly constituency by landslide – by over 40,000 votes.

Malegaon seat 2019 results

Mufti Ismail had defeated Asif Shaikh in the 2019 elections from Malegaon Central seat by 39,363 votes.

Asif Shaikh had won the 2014 elections as Congress candidate. Mufti Ismail was in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He however joined Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM a month before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Mufti Ismail’s victory in the 2019 election was the result of the wild campaigning by Asaduddin Owaisi who was hero among the voters, especially among the female voters, because of his fiery speeches against Triple Talaq Bill, and CAA/NRC.

Team ummid.com in its survey however found a strong unrest against Mufti Ismail because of his lacklustre five years, and lack of any vision in AIMIM poll campaign.

Shock awaits Congress, Samajwadi Party

Team ummid.com exit poll also found that Congress candidate Ejaz Baig is likely to get less than 10,000 votes.

This is in total contrast to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections when Shobha Tai Bachchav of Congress had bagged close to 200,000 votes from the Malegaon Central assembly constituency which helped her in defeating two-time BJP MP from Dhule-Malegaon Lok Sabha seat , Dr Subhash Bhamre.

The drubbing Congress candidate Ejaz Beg is facing in Malegaon is despite senior Congress leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Imran Pratapgarhi and others campaigning for him.

According to the Team ummid.com exit poll, Shan e Hind of Samajwadi Party (SP) is likely to get 10,816 votes in the 2024 state election.

Shan e Hind’s nomination for the 2024 election was announced by SP National President Akhilesh Singh Yadav during his maiden visit to the Textile City.

Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Chief Abu Asim Azmi and the party MP Iqra Hasan were optimistic about Shan e Hind winning from Malegaon. Iqra Hasan, in fact especially visited Malegaon to campaign for Shan e Hind. Despite drawing good crowd in her rallies, Iqra however failed to garner votes in Shan e Hind’s favour, the ummid.com survey has found.

Massive support for Asif Shaikh

The Team ummid.com survey found a strong wave in support of Asif Shaikh, who quit the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) , hobnobbed with Ajit Pawar and later formed his own political party “ Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra ” in the midst of the 2024 elections.

The Team ummid.com Exit Poll results showed Asif Shaikh - riding on the massive campaign built with the help of a determined and committed team of supporters, is set to win the 2024 assembly elections from Malegaon Central seat by over 40,000 votes.

Meanwhile, local election officers are busy preparing for the counting of votes scheduled to be held on Saturday November 23, 2024.

The counting process will begin at 08:00 am Saturday with counting of postal ballots. The final result is expected to be announced by the afternoon, poll officers told ummid.com.





Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.