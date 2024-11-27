THE 2025 Ranking: 02 from Muslim World, None from India among Top 200 Universities

Wednesday November 27, 2024 3:19 PM , ummid.com News Network

[King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals of Saudi Arabia is one among the top 200 universities in the world.]

THE 2025 Ranking: Only two universities from the Muslim world figured in the list of Top 200 Universities of the World whereas the dismal performance of the Indian universities continues if the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 are any indicator.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 - in its 21st year, has a record 2,092 universities from 115 countries and regions in its list – up from 1,907 last year.

The list of top 200 universities of the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 are dominated by the United States like previous years.

The only consolation this year is for the countries Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Brazil that figured for the first time in the list of top 200 universities.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 released recently, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and Abu Dhabi University have figured in the list of top 200 universities in the world.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking 2024 , King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals was placed in the 201-250 rank band.

As per the THE Ranking 2025, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals has jumped to 176th rank.

Abu Dhabi University of the UAE was also placed in the 201-250 band in 2024. The university however improved its performance to rank 191 in Times Higher Education (THE) 2025.

Top 200 Universities of the World

The University of Oxford takes the top spot for a record-breaking 9th consecutive year in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025.

Oxford has beaten Harvard University’s previous record of 8th consecutive years at the number one spot from 2004 to 2011.

The U.S. has the most institutions ranked with 174, followed by Japan with 119, and joint third are UK and India with 107 each.

However, the reputation of the UK higher education sector is increasingly fragile as its top universities have declined for the second year in a row as the sector faces a severe financial crisis.

The UK recorded the worst year-on-year decline in research reputation among large countries (with at least 50 ranked institutions). UK universities received 19 per cent of votes (for teaching and research combined) in the survey in 2016, compared with 15 per cent today.

U.S. universities dominate the top 10 taking seven spots. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is now the highest-ranked US university in second place, its best-ever performance, while Stanford University dropped from second to sixth. The country has 23 universities in the top 50, 38 in the top 100 and 55 in the top 200 – more than any other country.

But the global reputation of US universities is at a record low. American universities received 47 per cent of the votes (for teaching and research combined) in THE’s 2016 reputation survey and this dropped sharply to 38 per cent this year - the steepest long-term decline of any country.

Also, seven countries are ranked for the first time. They are Bahrain, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mongolia, Paraguay, Rwanda, Syria and Uzbekistan.

107 Indian Universities listed in THE 2025

A total of 107 universities from India have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 - down from 124 in the 2024 ranking.

Also, none of the Indian universities figured in the list of top 200 universities of the world. The best performaning university in the THE World Universities Rankings 2025 is the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. It is placed in 251-330 rank band.

Aligarh Muslim University AMU that was placed in 601-800 rank band in 2024 is in the same place.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) was placed in the 501-600 rank band last year and it remains there.

The worrying performance is of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The JNU was in 601-800 rank slab in THE 2024 World Universities Rankings. It has however been placed in 801-1000 rank slab in THE World Universities Rankings 2025.

Jamia Hamdard University Delhi has also been placed in the 801-1000 rank band. On the other hand, B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology which was recently in news for its ranking among the top 10 universities in India - as per the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2024 , is placed in 1501+ rank slab.

Othe Indian universities that figured in the THE World Universities Rankings 2025 are Anna University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences all in 401-500 rank slab.

IIT Indore, UPES, Amity University, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), BITS Pilani, Chitkara University, IIT Patna, Indian Institute of Informational Technology Hyderabad, KIIT University, Lovely Professional University (LPU), Symbiosis International Uiversity and others have been placed in 601-800 rank band.

Top Universities in Muslim Countries

In terms of numbers, a total of 29 universities of Saudi Arabia have been included in the THE World Universities Rankings 2025. But,Turkey continues to be top listed country with 91 of its universities getting mention in THE World Universities Rankings 2025.

Rank-wise the best university in Turkey is Koç University placed in 351-400 band. The best university in Egypt is Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST) placed in 501-600 bracket. E-JUST was placed in 601-800 band last year.

On the other hand, Cairo University and the renowned Al Azhar University are in the 801-1000 slab - same as the last year.

King Abdulaziz University has been ranked in 351-400 group, and Alfaisal University in 601-800 rank slab, King Saud University (KSA) 251 to 300 rank slab, Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University 601 to 800 rank slab, and also Quaid-i-Azam University Pakistan, has been placed in the 401-500 band.

Along with Quaid-i-Azam University, as many as 47 universities of Pakistan have found the place in 2025 THE ranking.

Bangladesh has a total of 17 universities listed by THE 2025 Rankings with the top ranking university in Bangladesh being Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (801 to 1000).

