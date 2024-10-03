Manipur, Attacks on Churches and Mosques - USCIRF Flags Religious Freedom in India

Thursday October 3, 2024 5:12 PM , ummid.com News Network

Washington: In yet another embarrassing moment for the Narendra Modi government, the United States has once again flagged worsening religious freedom and condition of minorities in India under the BJP rule.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) in a report released Wednesday October 02, 2024 slammed the Modi government on all issues including the ethnic violence in Manipur, attacks on Churches and Mosques, bulldozer actions against Muslims and other minorities, and mob lynching and killings by cow vigilantes in the name of cow protection.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) operating under the U.S. Department of State highlighting the attacks on Muslims, Christians and other minority groups asked the U.S. State Department to designate India a "Country of Particular Concern".

“Designate India as a “country of particular concern”, or CPC, for engaging in systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom, as defined by the Inter-national Religious Freedom Act (IRFA)”, the report authored by senior policy analyst Sema Hasan said.

Key Findings of USCIRF Report

The government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reinforced discriminatory nationalist policies, perpetuated hateful rhetoric, and failed to address communal violence disproportionately affecting Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, Jews, and Adivasis (indigenous peoples).

Continued enforcement of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws resulted in the arbitrary detention, monitoring, and targeting of religious minorities and those advocating on their behalf.

Both news media and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) reporting on religious minorities were subjected to strict monitor- ing under FCRA regulations. In February 2023, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs suspended the FCRA license of the Centre for Policy Research, an NGO dedicated to reporting on social issues and state capacity, including discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities.

Similarly, authorities raided the offices and homes of NewsClick journalists, including Teesta Setalvad for her reporting on anti-Muslim violence during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In 2023, NGOs reported 687 incidents of violence against Christians, who continued to be detained under various state-level anti-conversion laws. In January, Hindu mobs attacked Christians in Chhattisgarh in eastern India, destroying and vandalizing churches and attempting to “reconvert” individuals to Hinduism.

An estimated 30 people were beaten for refusing to renounce their faith. The same month, two Christians were detained without bail, accused of forcibly converting individuals of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes.

In June 2023, more than 500 churches and two synagogues were destroyed and over 70,000 people displaced during clashes in Manipur State . Home Minister Amit Shah received widespread criticism, including by United Nations (UN) experts, for his delayed response to the violence.

. Home Minister Amit Shah received widespread criticism, including by United Nations (UN) experts, for his delayed response to the violence. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a vote of no confidence for his administration’s lack of response to the ongoing conflict. In August, India’s Supreme Court called for an investigation of the violence, arguing that police had “lost control over the situation.

In December , the Indian Supreme Court upheld the government’s 2019 revocation of Article 370, dissolving special status and autonomy to the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir.

, the Indian Supreme Court upheld the government’s 2019 revocation of Article 370, dissolving special status and autonomy to the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian authorities continued to detain and harass Kashmiri journalists, religious leaders, and human rights defenders. Journalist Irfan Mehraj was arrested in March for his reporting on marginalized religious minorities.

Throughout the year, violence against Muslims and their places of worship continued. Several mosques were destroyed under police presence and vigilantes attacked Muslims under the guise of protecting cows from slaughter, deemed illegal in 18 states.

In Haryana’s predominantly Muslim Nuh district, communal violence erupted following a Hindu procession in July, where participants carrying swords chanted anti-Muslim slogans. A Muslim tomb and mosque were torched, resulting in the death of at least seven individuals, including Imam Mohammad Hafiz. The violence was in part initiated by “Monu Manesar,” a well-known cow vigilante accused of murdering two Muslim men in January for allegedly transporting cattle. Manesar, who has garnered support from the BJP, publicly called for individuals to participate in the Hindu procession. The same day, an Indian railway guard killed three Muslim men inside a train to Mumbai. The perpetrator reportedly asked the victims their names, which indicated their religious identity, before killing them. Indian authorities also increasingly engaged in acts of transnational repression targeting religious minorities abroad.

following a Hindu procession in July, where participants carrying swords chanted anti-Muslim slogans. A Muslim tomb and mosque were torched, resulting in the death of at least seven individuals, including Imam Mohammad Hafiz. The violence was in part initiated by “Monu Manesar,” a well-known cow vigilante accused of murdering two Muslim men in January for allegedly transporting cattle. Manesar, who has garnered support from the BJP, publicly called for individuals to participate in the Hindu procession. The same day, an Indian railway guard killed three Muslim men inside a train to Mumbai. The perpetrator reportedly asked the victims their names, which indicated their religious identity, before killing them. Indian authorities also increasingly engaged in acts of transnational repression targeting religious minorities abroad. In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian authorities’ involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hard- eep Singh Nijjar in Canada, which was followed by a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States in November.

Recommendations

Designate India as a “country of particular concern,” or CPC, for engaging in systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom, as defined by the Inter- national Religious Freedom Act (IRFA).

Impose targeted sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for severe violations of religious freedom by freezing those individuals’ assets and/or barring their entry into the United States under human rights-related financial and visa authorities, citing specific religious freedom violations.

Incorporate religious freedom priorities into bilateral and multilateral forums and agreements, such as the ministerial of the Quadrilateral.

Encourage the U.S. Embassy and consulates to strengthen engagement with religious communities, local officials, and law enforcement and to facilitate meetings with prisoners of conscience and human rights defenders.

Encourage review by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to ensure that international recommendations to prevent terrorist financing are not misused by Indian authorities to detain religious minorities and those advocating on their behalf.

The U.S. Congress should raise religious freedom and issues affecting religious minorities in India through hearings, briefings, letters, delegations, and other activities; and condition financial assistance and arms sales to India on improved religious free- dom conditions and include measures for additional review and reporting.

This is not the first time the United States has flagged the Modi government over the worsening situation of minorities under the BJP rule.

In a report released in June 2022 , US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had slammed the Modi government over “rising attacks on people and places of worship”.

In its earlier report released in May 2023 , the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) had advised the US Administration to designate India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), the demand the bipartisan group is making since 2020.

However, it is the first the USCIRF has accused government officials of using misinformation and disinformation to incite violent attacks against religious minorities and their places of worship and recommended sanctions against “individuals and entities” involved.

