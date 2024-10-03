Manipur, Attacks on Churches and Mosques - USCIRF Flags Religious Freedom in India

ummid logo
In yet another embarrassing moment for the Narendra Modi government, the United States has once again flagged worsening religious freedom and condition of minorities in India under the BJP rule

Thursday October 3, 2024 5:12 PM, ummid.com News Network

Washington: In yet another embarrassing moment for the Narendra Modi government, the United States has once again flagged worsening religious freedom and condition of minorities in India under the BJP rule.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) in a report released Wednesday October 02, 2024 slammed the Modi government on all issues including the ethnic violence in Manipur, attacks on Churches and Mosques, bulldozer actions against Muslims and other minorities, and mob lynching and killings by cow vigilantes in the name of cow protection.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) operating under the U.S. Department of State highlighting the attacks on Muslims, Christians and other minority groups asked the U.S. State Department to designate India a "Country of Particular Concern".

“Designate India as a “country of particular concern”, or CPC, for engaging in systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom, as defined by the Inter-national Religious Freedom Act (IRFA)”, the report authored by senior policy analyst Sema Hasan said.

This is not the first time the United States has flagged the Modi government over the worsening situation of minorities under the BJP rule.

In a report released in June 2022, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had slammed the Modi government over “rising attacks on people and places of worship”.

In its earlier report released in May 2023, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) had advised the US Administration to designate India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), the demand the bipartisan group is making since 2020.

However, it is the first the USCIRF has accused government officials of using misinformation and disinformation to incite violent attacks against religious minorities and their places of worship and recommended sanctions against “individuals and entities” involved.

