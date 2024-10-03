Modi Govt streamlines Halal Certification to boost meat export

In a move to boost meat exports from India, the Narendra Modi Government in New Delhi Tuesday October 01, 2024 streamlined Halal Certification Process for meat and meat products

New Delhi: In a move to boost meat exports from India, the Narendra Modi Government in New Delhi Tuesday October 01, 2024 streamlined Halal Certification Process for meat and meat products.

In a notification titled “Streamlining of Halal Certification Process for Meat and Meat Product” dated October 01, 2024, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has also included the names of 15 countries, 13 of them Muslim, where Halal Certified Meat and Food will be exported from India.

The list of countries included in the DGFT notification are (in alphabetical order) Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Muslim countries listed above mandates Halal Certification for import of meat and meat related products in their territories.

The global halal food market was $1.97 trillion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.9 trillion by 2027. The inclusion of Singapore and Philippines in the list is interesting and shows growing demand of Halal food.

Halal Certification

Halal certification is given by many private companies, trust and NGOs in India, including Jamiat Ulama i Hind Halal Trust and Halal India Pvt Ltd, which marks the food or products permissible for export to the Muslim countries.

The Halal Certification bodies are also registered with the International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF) - an international network of accreditation bodies mandated to enforce halal standards in their economies, and members of World Halal Food Council.

"Specified meat and meat products will be allowed to be exported as halal certified to 15 countries, only if such goods are produced or processed and/or packaged in a facility certified under the 'India Conformity Assessment Scheme (I-CAS) - Halal' of the Quality Council of India (QCI)", the DGFT which comes under Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said in the notification.

"After the shipments, the exporter will have to provide the valid certificate to the buyer in the importing country. Policy conditions for export of specified halal meat and meat products are notified," the DGFT said.

Interestingly, the Modi Government’s decision comes at the backdrop of strong protest calls, especially in the states ruled by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), against Halal food.

In November 2023 , the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had even called for Halal tags, calling Halal Certification of food products a parallel system “which creates confusion regarding the quality of food items”.

