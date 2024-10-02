Huge crater near Mossad HQ in Tel Aviv as Iran fires barrage of missiles on Israel

Wednesday October 2, 2024 12:20 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Tehran/Tel Aviv: Iran early in the morning Wednesday October 02, 2024 fired a barrage of ballistic missiles on Israel hitting Mossad Headquarters and other military targets in Tel Aviv.

The Iranian missile attack on Israel came in retaliation of the brutal assassination and targeted killings of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas Chief Ismael Haniyeh and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

Claims and Counter Claims

The IRGC in a statement soon after the missile attack began said its Aerospace Force launched dozens of ballistic missiles targeting key military and intelligence bases in the heart of the occupied territories.

The Israeli Occupation Forces said most of the Iranian missiles were intercepted by its air defence systems, Iron Dome and Arrow.

However, independent sources claimed the Iranian missiles hitting key targets in the Israeli capital Tel Aviv, including the areas near Israeli secret agency Mossad headquarters.

The video footage shared on social media shows a massive crater near the Mossad headquarters after Tehran's missile offensive.

CNN geolocated the video and found it was shot from a high-rise apartment building in Herzliya, less than 3 kilometers from Mossad headquarters.

Iranian missiles clearly impacting in Tel Aviv. Never thought I'd see something like this, even after the retaliatory attack in April. pic.twitter.com/BZIBCGTAgV — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) October 1, 2024

Nevatim, Hatzerim air bases hit

The IRGC in a follow-up statement however said three Israeli military bases in Tel Aviv were hit during the operation.

"In this operation, a number of air and radar bases, as well as centers for conspiracy and assassination planning against resistance leaders and IRGC commanders were targeted", the statement said.

The IRGC noted that even though the designated areas were shielded by advanced defense systems, 90% of the missiles shot successfully hit their targets.

The Iranian military sources also claimed destroying 5th generation F-35 fighter jets, C-130J transport planes, and radar systems in Nevatim and Hatzerim air bases.

This is the first time Iran used supersonic missiles against Israel.

Israel vows to retaliate

Israel has vowed to retaliate.

“Iran will have to pay heavy price for the attack”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement released after the Iranian missile attack.

Joe Biden reiterated US support for Israel, saying he was "fully supportive" of Israel.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in a post on social media platform X said:

“The Minister and I expressed mutual appreciation for the coordinated defense of Israel against nearly 200 ballistic missiles launched by Iran and committed to remain in close contact."

President of France Emmanuel Macron in a statement said French forces have been "mobilised" in the Middle East to show his country's commitment to Israel's security.

