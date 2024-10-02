IBM opens 1st Quantum Data Center outside U.S.

IBM Wednesday October 02, 2024 unveiled the first IBM Quantum Data Center located outside of the United States in the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, senior European government officials and European-based global enterprises

Wednesday October 2, 2024 11:38 PM , ummid.com News Network

[IBM officially opened a global quantum data center in Ehningen, Germany alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other government and industry leaders. (Photo Credit: IBM)]



Two new utility-scale

It is IBM's second quantum data center in the world and marks a significant expansion of its fleet of advanced, utility-scale quantum systems available to global users via the cloud.

Now online in Ehningen, Germany, Europe's first IBM Quantum Data Center includes two new utility-scale, IBM Quantum Eagle-based systems, and will soon feature a new IBM Quantum Heron-based system.

"These systems are capable of performing computations beyond the brute-force simulation capabilities of classical computers", IBM said.

IBM Heron

First introduced late last year, IBM Heron is the company's most performant quantum chip yet, and advances the company's mission of bringing useful quantum computing to the world by enabling users to increase the complexity of algorithms they are exploring on real quantum hardware.

"When the IBM Heron-based system is made available at the IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe, it will be the third IBM Heron installed across IBM's fleet of quantum systems that can be accessed by the company's global quantum network of more than 250 enterprises, universities, research institutions, and organizations", the company said.

IBM Heron offers up to a 16-fold increase in performance and 25-fold increase in speed over previous IBM quantum computers as they were measured two years ago.

When it is deployed alongside the now-available utility-scale systems installed in the new IBM Quantum Data Center, the IBM Heron-based system will expand the more than a dozen quantum computers IBM currently offers through the cloud – the largest fleet of its kind in the world.

'Good news for Germany'

The opening of the new quantum data center was celebrated at a ribbon-cutting event attended by senior government officials, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and others.

"The opening of the IBM Quantum Data Center in Ehningen is good news for Germany. It will serve as a location for innovation and business growth, and is an expression of investors' confidence in the German market. IBM enriches the German quantum computing landscape with this new data center", the German Chancellor said.

"The German government is providing targeted support for the development of quantum technologies. It is thereby driving forward the development of competencies and capacities in quantum computing in order to promote a robust ecosystem around the development of quantum computers," he added.

The IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe can be accessed through the IBM Quantum Platform, continuing IBM's mission to enable the development of quantum computing use cases and to support clients as they press forward with algorithm discovery in the era of quantum utility, and towards quantum advantage.

