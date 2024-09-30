There's more to Tirupati Laddu controversy than meets the eye

The Tirupati laddu controversy is more than just a religious issue - it is a flashpoint in the ongoing battle for control over religious institutions and the identity of Southern India itself

Monday September 30, 2024 7:16 PM , T Navin

In recent years, Southern India has emerged as a key focus for Hindutva forces seeking to expand their influence beyond traditional strongholds. Earlier it had tried to utilize Sabarimala issue in Kerala and Senghol symbolism in Tamil Nadu.

Historically, states like Andhra Pradesh have remained relatively free from communal divide. However, the recent controversy surrounding the Tirupati laddu issue has revealed an attempt to stir religious sentiments and polarize communities in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

At the heart of this issue lies a broader strategy aimed at consolidating the Hindu vote and reducing state control over temple management.

Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Tirupati, home to the famous Lord Venkateshwara temple, has long been a centre of Hindu devotion.

The Tirupati laddu, an iconic prasadam offered to the deity, recently became a focal point of controversy when a report allegedly by NDDB CALF laboratory stated that there is ‘animal fat’ in prasadam.

This was linked to a switch in supplier of the ghee supplied from ‘Nandini Ghee’ (Brand of Karnataka Dairy Cooperative) to ‘AR Dairy Foods’.

This change was allegedly undertaken during the regime of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who comes from Christian background. He was also stated to have made his uncle YV Subba Reddy, a Christian Chairman of TTD, which manages the temple.

N Chandra Babu Naidu and Pavan Kalyan initially brought up the issue of adulteration. This was later seized by Hindutva forces to portray these decisions as anti-Hindu, playing on the fact that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a Christian.

The controversy was strategically framed to suggest that Jagan Reddy’s government was undermining Hindu traditions by enabling the appointment of non-Hindus to temple-related positions, as well as by allowing a change in the vendor responsible for a key religious offering.

Issue of the presence of ‘Beef tallow’ based on the report was brought up to stir emotions, though it is still a matter of technical contestation. TTD as a matter of fact had pointed out that what came out in the reports is on the basis of rejected ghee and not the ghee used for preparation of laddu.

A Tool for Polarization

The Tirupati laddu issue is being utilized as a strategic tool by Hindutva forces to polarize religious communities, specifically Hindus and Christians. By framing Jagan Reddy’s decisions as part of a broader “anti-Hindu” agenda, the controversy seeks to consolidate the majority around their religious identity.

This narrative plays into the larger strategy of depicting the previous government as one that prioritizes other religions at the expense of Hindu practices, effectively positioning Jagan Reddy as the “other.”

This form of identity politics, where the religious background of political leaders is brought into question, has proven effective in other parts of India, and now it appears it want to use this traction in Andhra Pradesh.

The ultimate goal seems to be not just political gain but also social and religious consolidation of the Hindu community.

Corruption and Religious Management: A Broader Issue

While concerns about corruption and adulteration in temple matters are legitimate and deserve scrutiny, it’s important to recognize that such issues are not unique to the Tirupati temple.

Corruption in religious institutions is a pervasive issue across the country. For instance, the collapse of six statues representing the Saptarshis at the Mahakal Lok Corridor and leaks in the newly built Ayodhya Temple after heavy rains have also raised concerns about the management of religious sites.

In addition, products from prominent brands like Baba Ramdev’s ghee have been found to be adulterated, raising health risks for consumers. Transparency and accountability in religious management need to be definitely ensured. However, these issues are being selectively amplified in the Tirupati context to serve a communal agenda.

Push for Control Over Temples

Beyond the immediate controversy, the Tirupati laddu issue has reignited a long-standing debate over the control of Hindu temples. Hindutva proponents are increasingly calling for temples to be managed exclusively by Hindus, free from state intervention.

There have been suggestions to establish a Sanatana Board to oversee temple operations and ensure that management aligns with Hindu principles. This push is part of a broader agenda to transfer control from the state to religious bodies, ostensibly to protect the sanctity of temples.

In Southern states, temple operations have traditionally been managed by state-run Endowment Departments or religious trusts. These bodies often allocate a portion of temple funds to socially beneficial activities such as providing free meals for devotees, funding healthcare services, or supporting educational initiatives. This system ensures that temple wealth is used for the public good, rather than being concentrated in the hands of religious elites.

However, as the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) continues to penetrate various institutions across India, there are concerns that any move to transfer control of temples from the state to religious boards could pave the way for RSS-affiliated individuals to penetrate and dominate temple management. This would not only shift the balance of power but could also influence how temple resources are allocated, with the risk of prioritizing Hindutva ideology over social welfare.

Larger Agenda

The controversy surrounding the Tirupati laddu issue is emblematic of a larger agenda being pursued in Southern India. By stirring religious sentiments and positioning Hindu identity against perceived threats, Hindutva forces are working to expand their base in states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which have traditionally been more secular in their political alignments.

The goal is not just short-term political gain but a long-term reconfiguration of religious and social power structures, with an emphasis on consolidating Hindu identity and diminishing state oversight of religious institutions.

Also Read: Beef in Tirupati Laddu and Curious Silence of Cow Vigilantes

As this narrative unfolds, it is crucial for political and civil society actors to recognize the dangers of communal polarization. While addressing legitimate concerns about corruption, adulteration and transparency in temple management is important, these issues should not be used as a cover to push a divisive religious agenda that undermines the social fabric of the region.

The Tirupati laddu controversy is more than just a religious issue - it is a flashpoint in the ongoing battle for control over religious institutions and the identity of Southern India itself. The secular regional parties despite the alliance with the BJP need to be aware of the same.

[T Navin, is an independent writer.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.