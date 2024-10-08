Hajj 2025 waiting list released, check now



The pilgrims who find their name in the waiting list will be given chance in case seats under the Haj Committee quota becomes vacant if a pilgrim selected in Qurrah failed to deposit the Advance Hajj Amount before due date

Tuesday October 8, 2024 0:27 AM , ummid.com News Network

Haj 2025 Waiting List: The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has released the Hajj 2025 Waiting List on its official website ‘hajcommittee.gov.in’ for confirmation after the Advance Hajj Amount due date.

The pilgrims who find their name in the waiting list will be given chance in case seats under the Haj Committee quota becomes vacant if a pilgrim selected in Qurrah failed to deposit the Advance Hajj Amount before due date.

The due date or last date to pay the Advance Haj Amount before October 21, 2024.

"The last date to pay the Advance Haj Amount of Rs 1,30,300/- is Oct 21, 2024. Thus the provisional selection of the pilgrims who could not pay the said amount will be cancelled and the pilgrims in the waiting list will be given chance", the Haj Committee said.

The pilgrims should note that Hajj 2025 (Hajj 1446 H) Waiting List released by the Haj Committee is state-wise. The Haj Committee has also included the waiting list number along with provision selection.

State-wise Hajj Waiting List

The waiting list pilgrims from as many as 11 states have been included in the Hajj waiting list.

The 11 states and their waiting list number for provisional selection are: Chhattisgarh (WL1-WL204), Delhi (WL1-WL867), Gujarat (WL1-WL8585), Haryana (WL1-WL24), Karnataka (WL1-WL-2310), Kerala (WL1-WL-6046), Madhya Pradesh (WL1-WL2784), Maharashtra (WL1-WL5998), Tamil Nadu (WL1-WL1687), Telangana (WL1-WL-2492) and Uttarakhand (WL1-WL10).

The pilgrims, whose name did not appear in the provisionally selected list of pilgrims released after digital randomized draw of lots held on Mondy October 07, 2024, can check the Hajj 2025 Waiting List on the Haj Committee website.

Advance Haj Amount

Meanwhile, the provisionally selected pilgrims should pay Advance Haj Amount of Rs 1,30,300/- before October 21, 2024, the Haj Committee said.

Their selection will be confirmed upon payment of the Advance Hajj Amount.

Hajj 2025 likely date is from June 04 to 09, 2025. The final date of Haj 2025 however will be decided based on Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.