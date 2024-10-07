microRNA discovery earns 2024 Nobel for U.S. scientists



The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet Monday conferred the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation

MicroRNAs are proving to be fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function.

"Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were interested in how different cell types develop. They discovered microRNA, a new class of tiny RNA molecules that play a crucial role in gene regulation", the Nobel Assembly said while announcing the winners of Nobel 2024 Prize in Medicine.

"Their groundbreaking discovery revealed a completely new principle of gene regulation that turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms, including humans. It is now known that the human genome codes for over one thousand microRNAs. Their surprising discovery revealed an entirely new dimension to gene regulation", the Nobel Assembly said.

About Victor Ambros

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2024 joint winner Victor Ambros was born on December 1, 1953 in Hanover, NH, USA.

He is affiliated with UMass Chan Medical School, Worcester, MA, USA.

Victor R. Ambros is an internationally renowned geneticist and pioneer of microRNA. He is the Silverman Chair in Natural Sciences and Professor of molecular medicine at UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester, Mass.

Ambros was honored for his research on gene regulation when he was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in May 2007.

Ambros is also a co-recipient of the 2002 Newcomb Cleveland Prize from the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He was awarded the 2006 Genetics Society of America Medal for outstanding contributions in the field of genetics in the past 15 years.

About Gary Ruvkun

The Joint winner of Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2024, Gary Ruvkun, was born in 1952 in Berkeley, CA, USA.

He is currently affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA; Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.

Gary Ruvkun is an acclaimed Professor of Genetics.

He is the recipient of Rosenstiel Award 2004, Brandeis University. In the year 2008 he won 05 awards including National Academy of Sciences, Benjamin Franklin Medal, Albert Lasker Award for Basic Medical Research, Canada Gairdner International Award and Warren Triennial Prize, Massachusetts General Hospital.

