Ratan Tata dies, India mourns

Thursday October 10, 2024 1:41 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Ratan Tata (R) with JRD Tata in a file photo.]

Mumbai/New Delhi: Ratan Tata, renowned industrialist, dies after prolonged illness at the age of 86 on Wednesday October 09, 2024 in Mumbai.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in a statement issued late in the night Wednesday confirmed former Tata Group Chairman's sad demise.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Chandrasekaran said.

"For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," he added.

India Mourns

Prime Minister Modi leads India in mourning the demise of a "national icon" and "a visionary business leader".

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses.

"At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," the Prime Minister said in a series of post on X.

Condoling the death of Ratan Tata, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said:

"Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community."

Mourning the death of Ratan Tata, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said:

"In the passing away of Shri Ratan Naval Tata, we have lost an invaluable son of India. A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India’s inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership.

"He was an inspiration and an icon for millions of people and richly contributed to nation building", Kharge said.

In his condolence message on the death of Ratan Tata, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said:

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Thiru. #RatanTata, a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion.

"His visionary leadership not only shaped the Tata Group but also set a global benchmark for ethical business practices. His relentless dedication to nation-building, innovation, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on millions of lives.

"India has lost a giant, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Tata Group in this profound moment of loss", Stalin said.

