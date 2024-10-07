Holocaust survivors join Palestine solidarity rally in London



A number of holocaust survivors Saturday October 05, 2024 joined a Palestine solidarity rally called in London to mark one year of Israeli barbarism in Gaza, West Bank and other Palestinian land under occupation

London: A number of holocaust survivors Saturday October 05, 2024 joined a Palestine solidarity rally called in London to mark one year of Israeli barbarism in Gaza, West Bank and other Palestinian land under occupation, and now in Lebanon.

Survivors of the Holocaust include those persecuted civilians who were still alive in the concentration camps when they were liberated at the end of the war, or those who had either survived as partisans or had been hidden with the assistance of non-Jews, or had escaped to territories beyond the control of the Nazis.

The holocaust survivors who joined the London march against Israel were carrying placards that read "Stop the Genocide in Gaza" and "Hands off Lebanon".

The pro-Palestine and anti-Israel rally in in central London Saturday attracted tens of thousands of activists.

Organised by groups including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Friends of Al-Aqsa, the march passed through key locations in the city before ending near the Israeli embassy in South Kensington.

The rally was one of the largest gatherings since the conflict escalated last year, highlighting the ongoing international concern and solidarity with the Palestinians.

The demonstrators carried flags and banners, calling for a ceasefire and calling for the UK to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

'Jewish identity is wrongly associated with Israel'

Stephen Kapos, one of the holocaust survivors who joined the rally, in a powerful message accused Israel of repeating in Gaza the Nazi holocaust under the pretext of military operation.

While condemning the violence, he said that Israel is committing ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians.

Kapos further said that Jewish identity is wrongly associated with Israel. He also called for a clear distinction between being Jewish and endorsing Zionism.

A number of Jewish activists also participated in the pro-Palestine march in London. They were holding banners reading “Jews want peace” at the same time advocating for Palestinian rights.

Gaza death toll a year on

Israel began genocide of Palestinians a year ago responding to Operation Al Aqsa Flood carried by Hamas and other Resistance Groups who are fighting the Zionist regime in order to free their lands from illegal occupation.

The Israeli occupation army has killed at least 41,909 people - more than 70% of them women and children, whereas 97,303 others are wounded since October 07, 2023.

Also, more than 60% of Gaza infrastructure has been partly and fully damaged in deliberate Israeli bombings on civilian areas. This included hospitals, relief camps, schools, colleges, universities , UN and WHO offices, mosques, churches and other places of worships.

Taking note of the Israeli barbarism in Gaza and other occupied lands, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in response to a petition filed by South Africa has charged Israel of genocide and war crimes .

