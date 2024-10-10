New Face of Tech Scholarship Program goes global

Thursday October 10, 2024 12:36 PM , ummid.com News Network

[File image (1,000 Dreams Fund)]

Washington: Samsung subsidiary HARMAN and 1,000 Dreams Fund, a non-profit serving Talented Women in Need, Wednesday (October 09, 2024) announced the global expansion of its New Face of Tech Scholarship Program, now in its 8th year.

Powered by HARMAN is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

HARMAN spearheads the New Face of Tech Scholarship Program since last eight years which spotlights and financially supports the new face of tech -- women pursuing big dreams in the world of technology and innovation.

"For eight years, HARMAN has been honored to partner with 1000 Dreams Fund (1DF) to empower talented young women pursuing careers in S.T.E.M. through HARMAN Inspired, our global cause initiative. This year, I am honored to expand our reach to include young women from around the globe", said Darrin Shewchuk, SVP Public Affairs & Communications and Chief of Staff to CEO at HARMAN.

''We continue to be in awe of the talented young women who participate in the New Face of Tech Scholarship Program. We are eager to watch this next generation of technology leaders thrive as they continue their education and advance in the careers they pursue."

50 scholarships

For the first time, the program invites women globally who are pursuing degrees S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Art, Engineering and Math) fields to apply starting from Wednesday Oct 09, 2024.

"Starting today, students aspiring to work in tech are invited to show how they are the #NewFaceofTech by snapping a photo and sharing what they hope to achieve as future tech leaders", the organisers said.

Fifty winners will receive a $1,500 scholarship, mentorship and more.

"HARMAN and 1,000 Dreams Fund will provide 50 of these women with $1,500 grants to put toward their inspiring goals, a mentorship session with a HARMAN executive and, for U.S.-based winners, a premium product from HARMAN's JBL product line", they said.

New Face of Tech Challenge

Interested students/candidates are encouraged to apply by taking the New Face of Tech Challenge at this link:

1,000 Dreams Fund is a major partner of HARMAN's global cause movement, HARMAN Inspired, which is preparing the next generation of technology leaders through experiences in music, technology and community service.

Since the launch of the New Face of Tech Scholarship Program, the partners have provided over $200,000 in scholarship funding to women pursuing degrees in fields such as software engineering, mathematics, product development, graphic design and more.



