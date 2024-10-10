Palestinians are fighting for the dignity of Islamic World: Erdogan

Thursday October 10, 2024 3:26 PM , ummid.com News Network

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday October 09, 2024 praised Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance Fighters saying they are defending the humanity and the dignity of the Muslim world.

“The Palestinians are freedom fighters. They are defending the humanity and fighting to uphold and defend the dignity of the whole Islamic world”, Erdogan said while addressing lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament.

Exposing Israeli’s expansionist agenda in the Middle East, Erdogan said Israeli aggression will not end in Gaza and Lebanon but will extend to other countries in the region.

Referring to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech in the UN General Assembly last week, Erdogan argued that the current conflict was not between Israel and Palestine but “a fight between expansionist Zionism and Muslims defending their homeland.”

Erdogan’s reference was to Netanyahu who showed at UN General Assembly a map titled “The Curse,” which marked a stretch of land from Lebanon to Iran’s easternmost borders and Syria’s northern strip bordering Türkiye in black.

The second map he showed did not identify the West Bank and the Gaza Strip but showed all the territory as part of Israel, which Palestinians view as a clear declaration of the annexation of the West Bank to Israel.

Erdogan warned Israel that its "promised land delusion" would ultimately lead to great disappointment. He vowed Türkiye will never compromise on its security and let expansionist ambitions in the region come true.

The "Promised Land" is a foundational concept in Zionist ideology, corresponding roughly to modern-day Israel and parts of neighboring countries. According to extremist Zionist belief, it represents the “land promised to them by God”.

For centuries, this concept has held immense significance in shaping Zionist identity, serving as a spiritual and historical anchor. It has fuelled aggressive actions by many Zionist followers, who have used it to justify the killing of civilians in and around Israel through attacks and airstrikes.

The emergence of Zionism in the late 19th century marked a pivotal moment in the pursuit of this ideal. Today, the Promised Land continues to influence Israeli society and politics, particularly in discussions about territorial claims and national identity.

At the center of Gaza, it has become a focal point in Netanyahu's speeches, motivating his Zionist base both at home and abroad.

Addressing his party lawmakers in the Turkish Parliament after a year of Israeli barbarism in Gaza, West Bank and other occupied Palestinian land, and in Lebanon, Erdogan also called Israel "Zionist terrorist organization."

Arguing that last year Israel made a choice between being a state and being a terrorist organization, Erdogan said since then it has been acting like a "terrorist organization."

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his "murderous network are delusional and embarking on a very dangerous adventure."

Erdogan also criticized western countries of defending cease-fire on stage, while continuing to provide Israel with weapons.

"History will never forgive those who applaud the monster responsible for the blood of tens of thousands of Palestinian children, women, civilians," he said.

He also called for increased regional dialogue, saying, “Considering the atmosphere in our region, we believe that we need to talk more, we need reconciliation."



