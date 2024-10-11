[AI image for representation.]
In a remarkable decision to acknowledge the efforts of teachers, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) Dubai has offered ‘Golden Visa’ to private sector educators.
The announcement to grant Golden Visa to educators was made on “World Teachers Day’ commemorated globally on October 05.
“On World Teachers' Day, we issued directives to grant the Golden Visa to educators who have made outstanding contributions to Dubai's private education sector”, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wrote in a social media post.
In his message posted on social media platform X, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, praised the efforts of teachers in what he called “shaping Dubai’s future”.
“We deeply appreciate your efforts in nurturing young minds and instilling the values that will build tomorrow's leaders. You are key partners in shaping Dubai’s future and in achieving the visionary goals of the Education Strategy (E33)”, he said.
The Education 33 (E33) strategy is a plan to transform Dubai's education system and position it as a top destination for education. The strategy is based on five goals and 28 initiatives, and it aims to improve quality, create a learner-centered ecosystem among others.
Since 2019, UAE has been providing the Golden Visa to foreigners to work, live, study and conduct business without requiring national sponsors.
The initiative helps foreign investors and business owners get a complete ownership of their businesses in the country.
The facility was initially available to celebrities, business icons and prominent citizens. It has however now been extended to education sector.
Giving more details, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said the initiative recognises educators who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping the future of Dubai through education.
"The Golden Visa reflects the emirate’s dedication to fostering talent, investing in human capital, and celebrating the educators who inspire and empower future generations", the KHDA said.
Candidates should submit requirements, such as:
To apply, applicants must hold an advanced degree, such as a PhD, professional doctorate, or master’s, or have relevant professional qualifications.
The application process starts from October 15, 2024.
