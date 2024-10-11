Dubai offers Golden Visa for teachers

In a remarkable decision to acknowledge the efforts of teachers, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) Dubai has offered ‘Golden Visa’ to private sector educators

In a remarkable decision to acknowledge the efforts of teachers, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) Dubai has offered ‘Golden Visa’ to private sector educators.

The announcement to grant Golden Visa to educators was made on “World Teachers Day’ commemorated globally on October 05.

“On World Teachers' Day, we issued directives to grant the Golden Visa to educators who have made outstanding contributions to Dubai's private education sector”, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wrote in a social media post.

'Dubai as top destination for education'

In his message posted on social media platform X, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, praised the efforts of teachers in what he called “shaping Dubai’s future”.

“We deeply appreciate your efforts in nurturing young minds and instilling the values that will build tomorrow's leaders. You are key partners in shaping Dubai’s future and in achieving the visionary goals of the Education Strategy (E33)”, he said.

The Education 33 (E33) strategy is a plan to transform Dubai's education system and position it as a top destination for education. The strategy is based on five goals and 28 initiatives, and it aims to improve quality, create a learner-centered ecosystem among others.

What is a Golden Visa?

Since 2019, UAE has been providing the Golden Visa to foreigners to work, live, study and conduct business without requiring national sponsors.

The initiative helps foreign investors and business owners get a complete ownership of their businesses in the country.

The facility was initially available to celebrities , business icons and prominent citizens. It has however now been extended to education sector.

Giving more details, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said the initiative recognises educators who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping the future of Dubai through education.

"The Golden Visa reflects the emirate’s dedication to fostering talent, investing in human capital, and celebrating the educators who inspire and empower future generations", the KHDA said.

Who can apply?

School principals and leaders

Early childhood centre managers

Academic heads of higher education institutions

Teachers

Teachers Full-time faculty and senior administrative leaders at higher education institutions

Eligibility criteria

Teachers who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievements and innovative contributions to education.

Proven track record of enhancing the quality of education in their respective institutions.

Possess the capacity to generate positive influence and acknowledgement within the broader educational community.

Proven contributions towards improving student outcomes, including their academic progress.

Candidates should submit requirements, such as:

KHDA school rating reports (for principals)

Award certificates

Survey results and testimonials from students and parents

Staff testimonials (for principals, ECC managers, and academic heads)

Evidence of community involvement

Documentation showing improved student outcomes

Recommendation and nomination letters from the Board of Governors

To apply, applicants must hold an advanced degree, such as a PhD, professional doctorate, or master’s, or have relevant professional qualifications.

The application process starts from October 15, 2024.

