Intel Core Ultra 200s Processor Unpacked: What's New

Technology major Intel Thursday October 10, 2024 unpacked new Intel Core Ultra 200S series processor family that will scale AI PC capabilities to desktop platforms and usher in the first enthusiast desktop AI PCs

San Francisco: Technology major Intel Thursday October 10, 2024 unpacked new Intel Core Ultra 200S series processor family that will scale AI PC capabilities to desktop platforms and usher in the first enthusiast desktop AI PCs.

Led by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285K, the latest generation of enthusiast desktop processors includes five unlocked desktop processors equipped with up to 8 next-gen Performance-cores (P-cores), the fastest cores available for desktop PCs, and up to 16 next-gen Efficient-cores (E-cores) that altogether result in up to 14% more performance in multi-threaded workloads than the previous generation.

"The new family are the first NPU-enabled desktop processors for enthusiasts3 and come with a built-in Xe GPU with state-of-the-art media support", Intel said.

Cooler, Quieter user experience

The new Intel processor launched today has features that cut power usage leading to cooler and quieter user experience.

“The new Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors deliver on our goals to significantly cut power usage while retaining outstanding gaming performance and delivering leadership compute.

"The result is a cooler and quieter user experience elevated by new AI gaming and creation capabilities enabled by the NPU, and leadership media performance that leverages our growing graphics portfolio", Robert Hallock, vice president and general manager of AI and Technical Marketing, Client Computing Group, said.

Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors will be available at retail online and in stores, and via OEM partner systems starting Oct. 24, 2024.

