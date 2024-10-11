SCO Summit 2024: India, Pakistan should initiate dialogue for a better tomorrow

The road ahead is undoubtedly challenging, but it is imperative for India and Pakistan to recognize the importance of peaceful coexistence and cooperation

Friday October 11, 2024 5:02 PM , Ravi Nitesh

As many leaders from member countries of SCO are participating in its meeting, there must be many important agendas, particularly in this phase of time when the world is facing instability in terms of peace due to ongoing conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and around Israel. Any such regional organisation, like SCO, has its agenda that focuses on regional peace, progress and prosperity.

India’s Foreign Minister, Dr. Jaishankar is also participating in this multilateral meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). His participation and information about his visit to Pakistan received much coverage in the media.

Social media also witnessed many comments in favour and in opposition of his visit, however it is seen as progressive and required steps by many progressive thinkers. While the official agenda of the visit revolves around the SCO meeting and Dr. Jaishankar specifically said that there would not be any bilateral meeting with Pakistan, there has been much speculation about the possibility of some meetings between India and Pakistan on the sidelines.

Even if no bilateral occurs, this decision of his visit is a positive sign and it comes amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. The recent skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC) and the ongoing diplomatic standoff have further complicated the bilateral relationship and no bilateral talks occurred between two sides since long.

India and Pakistan have a long and complex history, marked by periods of cooperation and conflict. The Partition of India in 1947 led to a bitter rivalry between the two nations, with disputes over Kashmir, water resources, and other issues fuelling tensions. The countries have fought several wars and turbulent conditions remain frequent on borders.

Despite numerous attempts at peace talks and confidence-building measures, the relationship between India and Pakistan has remained fragile. The nuclear arms race between the two countries has further heightened the stakes, making any conflict between them potentially catastrophic.

The continued animosity between India and Pakistan is not only detrimental to the bilateral relationship but also has broader implications for regional stability. The unresolved disputes between the two countries have cast a shadow over South Asia and other regions hindering economic development, cooperation, and regional integration.

There is a growing recognition that the only way forward for India and Pakistan is through peaceful coexistence and cooperation. A stable and prosperous South Asia requires a resolution of the longstanding disputes between the two countries.

India has consistently maintained that it is committed to a peaceful and cooperative relationship with Pakistan. The government has taken several steps to reach out to Pakistan, including initiating dialogue and proposing confidence-building measures. Together, both sides have achieved major things to restore trust and peace, but every time there have also been attempts to derail such trust building measures.

We must hope that the SCO meeting will provide an opportunity for constructive dialogue and cooperation between the two countries as any regional prosperity, progress and peace cannot take shape without cohesiveness among participants. While there may not be any formal bilateral talks during this visit, the presence of Indian and Pakistani representatives at the same forum can foster informal interactions and build trust.

The path towards a peaceful and prosperous future for India and Pakistan is fraught with challenges. There are deep-rooted mistrust and historical grievances that need to be addressed. However, it is imperative for both countries to recognize the importance of resolving their differences and working towards a shared vision for the region.

As a part of people’s campaign for peace, we have seen the desire of people on both sides who dream for a peaceful tomorrow. Both sides are connected historically and culturally wherein the roots of families are connected. We have seen Aaghaz-e-Dosti Indo-Pak Peace Calendar initiative, which involves school students from both countries creating peace-themed paintings, wherein students express desire for a better tomorrow and this is not only desire or dream of students, but their right too.

A lasting solution to the conflicts between India and Pakistan will require a combination of political will, diplomatic efforts, and people-to-people engagement. The future of South Asia depends on the ability of the two countries to overcome their differences and work towards a peaceful and prosperous future.

While the immediate prospects for a breakthrough in Indo-Pak relations may seem bleak, the visit of India’s Foreign Minister to Pakistan for the SCO meeting offers a glimmer of hope. SCO members may also consider making efforts to break the ice. SCO, as a regional group, has major countries like Russia, China, Iran, India and Pakistan and these nations spend a good sum of their economy on arms, which can be utilised in the welfare of people with gradual steps towards more stable, more peaceful regions.

The road ahead is undoubtedly challenging, but it is imperative for India and Pakistan to recognize the importance of peaceful coexistence and cooperation. By working together to resolve their differences, the two countries can not only improve their bilateral relationship but also contribute to a more stable and prosperous South Asia and other nearby regions.

Let’s talk for a better tomorrow !!

[The writer, Ravi Nitesh, is Founder of Aaghaz-e-Dosti, an Indo-Pak Friendship Initiative.]

