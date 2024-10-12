Ex-Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui shot dead

Former Maharashtra Minister and once a top Mumbai Congress leader, Baba Siddiqui, died after being shot at near his office in Bandra Saturday October 12, 2024

Sunday October 13, 2024

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Minister and once a top Mumbai Congress leader, Baba Siddiqui, died after being shot at near his office in Bandra Saturday October 12, 2024.

Reports said three bullets were fired at Baba Siddiqui around 9.30 pm today at the office of his son Zeeshan Siddiqui, who is the Congress MLA from Bandra East. Sources said at least one of the bullets hit him in the chest.

Siddiqui was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he succumbed to the bullet injuries.

Police have detained three persons and further investigation is underway.

"Two persons, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana have been detained and are currently being interrogated", Deven Bharti, Special Commissioner, Mumbai Police told media.

Baba Siddiqui, one of the senior leaders of the Congress in Mumbai, had recently resigned from the party to join the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Baba Siddique - A brief profile

Ziauddin Baba Siddique, popularly known as Baba Siddiqui, was the MLA from Bandra assembly seat for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004 and 2009.

Siddiqui also served as a Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and FDA, (2004–08).

Baba Siddiqui had started his political career as student leader, joining the Congress as a teenager in 1977. He later contested the municipal elections, and served as Congress Corporator at BMC for two consecutive terms (1992–1997).

At the time of resigning from the Congress Party, Baba Siddiui was the Chairperson and Senior Vice President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, and Parliamentary Board of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

At the same time, Baba Siddique was also a trouble-shooter for the Congress party, especially in issues related to Muslims.

Baba Siddiqui was also known for throwing lavish parties attended by political bigwigs and top bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.

The brutal killing of Baba Siddiqui comes weeks before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has cancelled all his scheduled programmes for Sunday, and he will return to Mumbai at midnight.

Condolences pour in

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar expressed shock even as condolence messages are pouring in after the murder of Baba Siddiqui Saturday.

"The incident of firing on NCP leader, former Minister of State, my colleague Baba Siddiqui who has been in the Legislature for a long time is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful", Pawar said.

"I have lost one my best colleagues, friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddiqui", he added.

In his condolence message, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Union Minister and Ex-CM Jammu Kashmir, said:

"Deeply shocked to hear about the murder of Baba Siddique Sahib. He was a dedicated and helpful soul, always there for others. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers during this difficult time!"

DK Shivkumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, has also expressed shock over the brutal murder of his former Congress colleague.

"The tragic demise of former Maharashtra Minister Shri Baba Siddique today, has left me shocked and deeply saddened. My deepest condolences and prayers are with his son Zeeshan Siddique, his family members and supporters.

"Hoping that this incident will be fully investigated to nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime, so that justice is done", he said.

