Watch: Dozens burnt alive as Israel bombs tented camp in Gaza

Dozens of displaced Palestinians have been feared burnt alive after Israeli Occupation Forces bombed a tented camp in the grounds of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Sunday October 14, 2024

Monday October 14, 2024 9:48 AM , ummid.com News Network

Gaza: Dozens of displaced Palestinians have been feared burnt alive after Israeli Occupation Forces bombed a tented camp in the grounds of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Sunday October 14, 2024.

Gaza health ministry said the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams scramble to rescue survivors of the attack Sunday night.

Sarah, Independent Lebanese geopolitical commentator, while sharing a video wrote:

"Israel is dropping bombs on tents full of civilians outside of Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza right now, burning entire Palestinian families alive while they are sleeping."

Israel is dropping bombs on tents full of civilians outside of Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza right now, burning entire Palestinian families alive while they are sleeping.



Times of Gaza confirmed the Israeli bombing on tented camp.

"To the world who turned a cold shoulder, Gazan people burned alive in their tents tonight", it said.

Meanwhile continuing the deliberate bombing of educational institutions, Israeli Occupation Forces Sunday October 14, 2024 shelled a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat in central Gaza killing at least 22 Palestinians.

