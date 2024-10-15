Josh Cassada returns as Research Head for world's most sensitive light detection technology

Detroit (Michigan): Quantum Opus LLC, one of the industry leaders in producing world's most sensitive light detection systems through single-photon technology, Tuesday October 15, 2024 announced the return of veteran astronaut Dr. Josh Cassada as head of research and development.

About Josh Cassada

Josh Cassada had co-founded the company in 2013 with Aaron and Holly Miller. He brings a wealth of experience from his 11 years at NASA, including 157 days in space and three spacewalks.

Cassada holds a Ph.D. in high energy particle physics and has served as a military test pilot, recently retiring from the Navy after 24 years of active service.

Cassada's NASA tenure included key contributions to the Commercial Crew Program and the Orion spacecraft, along with extensive training in robotics and International Space Station operations.

Furthermore, Cassada installed solar arrays on the ISS during the Expedition 68/SpaceX Crew-5 mission, completing 21 hours of spacewalks.

"In his new role, Cassada will advance innovations in biomedical imaging and long-range space communication", Quantum Opus said.

Team Quantum Opus elated

Team Quantum Opus is elated after the reports that Dr. Cassada has re-joined as research head.

"The team at Quantum Opus is elated to have Dr. Cassada rejoin our innovation efforts," Dr. Aaron Miller, co-founder and president of Quantum Opus, said, at the same time emphasizing the transformative potential of single-photon detection technologies in various applications.

"Single-photon detection technologies are poised to transform life-improving applications, both on the ground and beyond, and his vision and expertise will accelerate those efforts", he added.

About Quantum Opus

Quantum Opus has evolved from serving academic researchers to collaborating with federal agencies and commercial enterprises.

Its current projects include groundbreaking medical research on cancer detection and non-invasive cerebral blood flow monitoring.

The company's technologies are also vital for advanced communications in near-Earth and deep space missions, as well as in quantum computing.

