António Costa wins 2024 UNESCO/Félix Houphouët-Boigny Prize

The Jury of the UNESCO - Félix Houphouët-Boigny Peace Prize has conferred on António Luís Santos da Costa the 2024 laureate for his extraordinary commitment to peace and developing countries

Wednesday October 16, 2024 5:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

Paris: The Jury of the UNESCO - Félix Houphouët-Boigny Peace Prize has conferred on António Luís Santos da Costa the 2024 laureate for his extraordinary commitment to peace and developing countries.

António Luís Santos da Costa is former Prime Minister of Portugal and future President of the European Council.

“In a fragmented world facing immense challenges, we need political leaders who are committed to building lasting peace. I am delighted that the jury has chosen António Luís Santos da Costa, who has always distinguished himself as a great defender of dialogue and multilateralism”, said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

About António Costa

António Luís Santos da Costa GCIH is a Portuguese lawyer and politician who served as the 118th Prime Minister of Portugal from November 2015 to April 2024.

Antonio Costa was born to writer Orlando da Costa and journalist Maria Antónia Palla in 1961 in Lisbon, Portugal.

He graduated from the Faculty of Law from University of Lisbon in the 1980s, simultaneously joining politics and wining life's first election as a Socialist deputy to the municipal council.

António Costa was elected as President of the European Council, one of the three most important leadership posts of the European Union, by the 27 EU member state leaders on June 27, 2024.

About Félix Houphouët-Boigny-UNESCO Peace Prize

"The jury also decided to award an ‘honourable mention’ to the Fundación de Desarrollo Social Afroecuatoriana AZÚCAR, for its work in promoting recognition and respect for the rights of Afro-descendants, not only in Ecuador, where it is based, but also throughout Latin America", Audrey Azoulay said.

The date and venue of the 2024 Prize ceremony will be announced shortly.

The Prize is intended to honour living individuals and active public or private bodies or institutions that have made a significant contribution to promoting, seeking, safeguarding or maintaining peace, in conformity with the Charter of the United Nations and the Constitution of UNESCO.

World-renowned individuals, including Nelson Mandela and Frederik W. De Klerk, Angela Merkel and Jimmy Carter, have been awarded this prize.

The jury also praised the Ecuadorian AZÚCAR Foundation for its work to promote the rights of Afro-descendants.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.