Maharashtra, Jharkhand 2024 Poll Dates Out: Key Statistics

The Election Commission of India Tuesday announced the 2024 Assembly Election Schedule of Maharashtra and Jharkhand along with the key electoral statistics of the two states

Tuesday October 15, 2024 7:51 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Election Commission of India Press Conference today.]

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India Tuesday announced the 2024 Assembly Election Schedule of Maharashtra and Jharkhand along with the key electoral statistics of the two states.

Addressing a press conference today, Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar said 2024 Assembly election in Jharkhand will be held in two phases whereas the same in Maharashtra will held in single phase.

“The counting of votes and announcements of election results in both the states will be on November 23, 2024”, the CEC said.

Jharkhand 2024 Assembly Election Schedule

The state elections in Jharkhand for 81 assembly seats will be held in two phases.

A total of 43 seats will go to polls in Phase 1 on November 13, 2024

Date of notification and nomination for Phase 1: October 18, 2024

Last date of nomination for Phase 1: October 25, 2024

A total of 38 seats will go to polls in Phase 2 on November 20, 2024

Date of notification and nomination for Phase 2: October 22, 2024

Last date of nomination for Phase 2: October 29, 2024

Total No. of electors as per electoral rolls: 2.6 crore

No. of Polling Stations in 2024: 29,562

Counting of votes and announcement of results will be made on November 23, 2024.

Among the total of 81 seats in Jharkhand spread over 24 districts, 44 are General, 28 seats are reserved for ST candidates and 09 for SC candidates.

In the 2019 state elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had emerged as the single largest party winning 30 seats, BJP 25 seats, Congress 16 seats, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (P) 03 seats, AJSU Party 02 seats, NCP, RJD and CPI (M) wining 01 seat each in the house of 81, according to the final result declared by the State Election Commission .

Maharashtra 2024 Assembly Election Schedule

The state elections in Haryana for all of the 288 assembly seats will be held in single phase.

All of the 288 seats of Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20, 2024

Date of notification and nomination: October 22, 2024.

Last date of nomination: October 29, 2024

Total no of electors in Maharashtra: 9.63 crore including 4.97 cr male and 4.66 cr female voters.

20.93 lakh first time voters and 1.85 crore young voters (20 to 29 age group)

Polling for the State Elections in Maharashtra will be held at 1,00,186 Polling Stations in 52,789 locations.

Counting of votes and announcement of results will be made on November 23, 2024.

Among the total of 288 seats in Maharashtra spread over 36 districts, 234 are General, 25 seats are reserved for ST candidates and 29 seats for SC candidates.

According to the final result of the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections announced by the Election Commission, the BJP had won a total of 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56 seats, NCP had won 54 seats, Congress had won 44 seats, AIMIM had won 02 seats, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi had won 03 seats, MNS had won 01 seat and Samajwadi Party (SP) had won 02 seats.

As many as 13 Independents have also won the 2019 Maharashtra election besides some MLAs from smaller parties.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.