'Another night of horror': UNRWA on Israeli bombing of tents, school in Gaza

Tuesday October 15, 2024 11:52 AM , ummid.com News Network

Gaza Strip: Another night of horror, this is how United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees described Israeli bombing of a tented camp and the agency's school sheltering the displaced Palestinians in the intervening night of Oct 13 and 14, 2024.

"Another night of horror in the Gaza Strip", United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, the UN agency that supports the relief and human development of Palestinian refugees, wrote on X, originally launched as Twitter.

"A strike hit a hospital courtyard, burning the tents where people were sleeping. Just before this, an UNRWA school sheltering families was hit in Nuseirat", the UN agency said.

UNRWA further wrote that the school bombed by the Israeli Occupation Forces was supposed to be used as a polio vaccination site on Monday October 14, 2024.

Dozens of displaced Palestinians were feared burnt alive after Israeli Occupation Forces bombed a tented camp in the grounds of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Sunday night.

Gaza health ministry said the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams scramble to rescue survivors of the attack Sunday night.

Times of Gaza confirmed the Israeli bombing on tented camp.

"To the world who turned a cold shoulder, Gazan people burned alive in their tents tonight", it said.

Meanwhile continuing the deliberate bombing of educational institutions, Israeli Occupation Forces Sunday October 14, 2024 shelled a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat in central Gaza killing at least 22 Palestinians.

'We are inundated'

Meanwhile, Mohammed Tahir, a UK doctor on his third medical mission to Gaza, pleads with the world to do something to end the Gaza war.

"This is unacceptable. You cannot attack a hospital ground", Dr Tahir said following the attack on tents for displaced Palestinians on the Al-Aqsa Hospital grounds.

Dr Tahir was in the operation theatre when the Israelis bombed the tented camp.

"We were inundated. We had women, men and children as young as one year of age dying in front of our eyes.

"And while we were in the OR trying to save those persons' lives another bombing happened on the grounds of the hospital which shook the OR that in fact I was operating in", Dr Tahir.

"We saw the images of people burning alive.. these etched into the minds of people here...", Dr Tahir, Chief of Surgery, Fajr Institute told Al Jazeera.

In Gaza, at least 42,289 people have been killed and 98,684 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023. Thousands of Palestinians are buried under the debris and feared dead. More than 70% of those killed, injured and buried under the debris are women and children.

Simultaneously, the relentless and targeted Israeli bombing on civilian areas have fully or partly destroyed over 60 per cent of Gaza Strip that includes hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, mosques, churches and camps.

The Israeli occupation forces bombed the civilian areas of Gaza Strip claiming they were used for military purposes by the Palestinian Resistance Fighters. A recent enquiry by a UN Commission said it did not find any evidence of military use of the hospitals and other civilian areas bombed by the Israeli army.

