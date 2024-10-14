Tamil Nadu 2025 SSLC, Plus Two Exams Time Table Released

According to the 2025 board exam time table released by the Tamil Nadu borad, Class 12th (+2) exam will commence from March 03 whereas Class 10th (SSLC) board exam will start on March 28, 2025

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has released the time table and exam schedule of the Class 11 Higher Secondary First Year (HSE Plus 1), Class 12 Higher Secondary Second Year (Plus 2 or HSE +2), and Class 10 SSLC exams to be held in March/April 2025.

According to the 2025 TN board exam released today, Class 12 or Plus Two (HSE +2) examinations will be held from March 3 to 25, 2025.

On the other hand, Class 10 SSLC exams in Tamil Nadu will be held from March 28 to April 15, 2025.

The Directorate also confirmed the date of Class 11 Plus 1 (HSE +1) exam saying it will be conducted from March 5 to 27, 2025.

TN HSE +2 Time Table 2025

March 3, 2025: Part I – Tamil, Other Indian Languages

March 6, 2025: Part II – English

March 11, 2025: Part III – Zoology, Commerce, Mathematics, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textiles & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General).

March 14, 2025: Part III – Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering.

March 18, 2025: Part III – Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretarial Practice.

March 21, 2025: Part III – Chemistry, Accountancy, and Geography.

March 25, 2025: Part III – Physics, Economics, and Employability Skills.

TN Higher Secondary First Year (+1) Time Table 2025

March 5, 2025: Part I – Tamil, Other Indian Languages

March 10, 2025: Part II – English

March 13, 2025: Part III – Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering.

March 17, 2025: Part III – Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship.

March 20, 2025: Part III – Physics, Economics, and Employability Skills.

March 24, 2025: Part III – Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textiles and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General).

March 27, 2025: Part III – Chemistry, Accountancy, and Geography.

TN SSLC Exam 2025 Schedule

March 28, 2025: Part I – Tamil, other language subjects

April 2, 2025: Part II – English

April 4, 2025: Part IV – Optional Language

April 7, 2025: Part III – Mathematics

April 11, 2025: Part III – Science

April 15, 2025: Part III – Social Science

Practical Exam Dates

The Directorate of Examination Chennai also released the Practical Exam Dates of the three important board exams.

It said Practical Exams for 12th HSE +2 will be held in Tamil Nadu from February 07 to 14, 2025, Practical Exams for 11th HSE +1 will be held in Tamil Nadu from February 15 to 21, 2025, and Practical Exams for 10th SSLC exam will be held in Tamil Nadu from February 22 to 28, 2025.

TN Board Exam Result 2025

The Directorate of Government Examinations further said that TN Class 12th HSE +2 result 2025 will be tentatively declared on May 09, 2025.

It also said that students appearing in TN 10th SSLC 2025 exams can expect their result on May 19, 2025.

“The result of TN Class 11 HSE +1 will be declared on May 19, 2025”, it said.

Students will be given 10 minutes in the beginning to read question papers and 05 more minutes to check their details.

“The exam will begin at 10:15 am and end on 01:15 pm, giving the students full three hours to write”, the directorate of exams said.

In 2024, the Tamil Nadu School education department had conducted the Class 10 board examination from March 26 to April 8, 2024. TN 10th result in 2024 was declared on May 10 when the state had registered a pass percentage of 91.55.

On the other hand, TN 12th exam in 2024 was held from March 1 to 22, 2024 and TN 12th result was announced on May 06, 2024 when the overall pass percentage was 94.56%.

