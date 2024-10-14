Tamil Nadu 2025 SSLC, Plus Two Exams Time Table Released

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has released the time table and exam schedule of the Class 11 Higher Secondary First Year (HSE Plus 1), Class 12 Higher Secondary Second Year (Plus 2 or HSE +2), and Class 10 SSLC exams to be held in March/April 2025.
According to the 2025 TN board exam released today, Class 12 or Plus Two (HSE +2) examinations will be held from March 3 to 25, 2025.
On the other hand, Class 10 SSLC exams in Tamil Nadu will be held from March 28 to April 15, 2025.
The Directorate also confirmed the date of Class 11 Plus 1 (HSE +1) exam saying it will be conducted from March 5 to 27, 2025.
The Directorate of Examination Chennai also released the Practical Exam Dates of the three important board exams.
It said Practical Exams for 12th HSE +2 will be held in Tamil Nadu from February 07 to 14, 2025, Practical Exams for 11th HSE +1 will be held in Tamil Nadu from February 15 to 21, 2025, and Practical Exams for 10th SSLC exam will be held in Tamil Nadu from February 22 to 28, 2025.
Candidates who have registered for the 2024 board exams in Tamil Nadu can download the time table and date sheet from the official website.
The Directorate of Government Examinations further said that TN Class 12th HSE +2 result 2025 will be tentatively declared on May 09, 2025.
It also said that students appearing in TN 10th SSLC 2025 exams can expect their result on May 19, 2025.
“The result of TN Class 11 HSE +1 will be declared on May 19, 2025”, it said.
Students will be given 10 minutes in the beginning to read question papers and 05 more minutes to check their details.
“The exam will begin at 10:15 am and end on 01:15 pm, giving the students full three hours to write”, the directorate of exams said.
In 2024, the Tamil Nadu School education department had conducted the Class 10 board examination from March 26 to April 8, 2024. TN 10th result in 2024 was declared on May 10 when the state had registered a pass percentage of 91.55.
On the other hand, TN 12th exam in 2024 was held from March 1 to 22, 2024 and TN 12th result was announced on May 06, 2024 when the overall pass percentage was 94.56%.
