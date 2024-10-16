DTE Maha 2024 Post HSC D Pharm Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

Wednesday October 16, 2024 10:19 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2024: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday October 16, 2024 CAP Round 1 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) course for the year 2024-25.

DTE Maharashtra had published PHD24 Final Merit List of the candidates seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy on October 11, 2024.

After releasing the PHD 2024 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix (vacant seat details), DTE Maharashtra asked the candidates to submit their options and college preferences before October 14, 2024.

Based on the options and college preferences submitted by the candidates, the DTE Maharashtra will publish today CAP Round 1 result of Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy.

Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 1 Result 2024 - Steps to check

1. Click here to go to the official website: phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in .

2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with PHD24 and Date of Birth to login.

3. Click on the appropriate link to check Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 1 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of D Pharm CAP Round 1 result. However, the result will be published any time by today evening.

Candidates should also note that if allotted a seat in D Pharm CAP Round 1, they will be required to confirm their admission from October 17 to 20, 2024.

Candidates who do not get admission in first round can participate in CAP Round 2 which will start on October 21, 2024 by releasing seat matrix (vacant seats for Round 2).

Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: August 08 to October 06, 2024

Document verification: August 08 to October 06, 2024

Display of PHD 24 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: October 08, 2024

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: October 09 to 10, 2024

Display of PHD24 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: October 11, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : October 11, 2024.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: October 16, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 21, 2024

DTE Maharashtra PHD24 CAP Round

The DTE released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE PHD24 admission process, along with confirming the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

