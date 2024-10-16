Kerala Techie designs world’s smallest washing machine

Wednesday October 16, 2024 8:12 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Sebin Saji demonstrating world's smallest washing machine which is a new world record (Image: Guinness World Records)]

Sebin Saji, an engineer from Kerala, has made new world record by designing world’s smallest washing machine.

To qualify for the title, Saji had to design and assemble the washing machine and then demonstrate it could run for a full cycle: Wash, rinse and spin.

He also needed to use special digital callipers to measure it, and he did it.

Weight, Size of world's smallest washing machine

Sebin Saji demonstrated his fully operational washing machine weighing 25 g and measuring a teeny tiny 32.5 x 33.6 x 38.7 mm in front of a huge crowd on April 19, 2024.

The Guinness World Records confirmed Sebin Saji’s washing machine is a new world record being it the smallest ever.

“The little appliance, that Saji unveiled in Kanjirapally, Kerala, India, on 19 April, is even smaller than a Tamagotchi. And it weighs just 25 g, which is just slightly heavier than two OREO cookies”, the Guinness World Records said.

Watch Video

“Sebin said he set out to create his record-breaking machine as a way of fulfilling his dream to become “part of the Guinness World Records team”.

“Welcome on board, Sebin!” Guinness World Records announced on October 14, 2024.

Earlier, Sai Tirumalaneedi from Andhra Pradesh had created the world’s smallest washing machine, setting a new record on June 17, 2023. The size of this machine was 37 mm x 41 mm x 43 mm.

World’s smallest vacuum cleaner

Incidentally, Saji’s record breaking smallest washing machine hit headlines a month after 23-year-old Indian student Tapala Nadamuni hoovered up a Guinness World Records title by creating the world’s smallest vacuum cleaner.

Measuring just 0.65 cm (0.25 in) – less than the width of an average pinkie fingernail – it is 0.2 cm smaller than the previous record set in 2022.

The vacuum is measured by the shortest axis of its body, meaning the handle and power cord dimensions are excluded from the final measurement.

